Realme C12 will be unveiled in India on August 18 with a 6,000 mAh battery, C15 will tag along

Realme revealed the C11 in June and C15 last month. Now the business is set to include a brand-new member to the C lineup, called Realme C12

In a press note sent out to the media, Realme revealed it will reveal the C12 on August 18 through an online occasion in India that will be streamed on the business’s YouTube channel along with Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning 12: 30 PM regional time (7AM UTC).

Realme likewise verified that C12 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery, however didn’t disclose any other specifications of the smart device. However, the C12 gone through Geekbench just recently, exposing a Helio P35 SoC under the hood paired with 3GB RAM.

Alongside the C12, Realme will likewise bring the C15 to India on August18 It’s powered by the Helio G35 SoC, sports a 6.5″ HD+ screen, and packs a 6,000 mAh battery that charges through a microUSB port at approximately 18 W.





Realme C15

The C15 likewise functions a rear-mounted finger print reader and comes with a overall of 5 video cameras – an 8MP selfie shooter on the front and a 13 MP main video camera on the back signed up with by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP black and white, and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.