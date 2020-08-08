Realme C12 pops-up on GeekBench with a Helio P35 chipset and 3GB of RAM

A couple of days back, we found out about a brand-new addition to the Realme C line– the C12 The RMX2189, as its main name goes, has actually currently been through significant accreditation authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, andChina In a brand-new advancement, the unannounced handset was likewise spotted onGeekBench That listing consists of details on a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, along with 3GB of RAM and an Android 10 OS.





Realme C12: GeekBench • BIS

The EMX2189 identifier is likewise pointed out on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) site, which suggests that we can include India to the previously mentioned list of nations, absolutely getting the Realme C12 Other dripped in-depth about brand-new design, anticipated to slot right in between the existing Realme C11 and C15, consist of 4G-only connection, an HD+, waterdrop-notch screen, similar to on its larger brother or sister and a 3.5 mm jack. The C11 is anticipated to pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery, just charging at a fundamental 10 W ([email protected]).

Phones of this quality seldom get a lot of excitement surrounding their release, so we anticipate the Realme C12 to merely drop onto shop racks quickly. Still, it deserves watching on, considering that, if done right, it might quickly be a popular seller in the approaching months.

