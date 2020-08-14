Realme C12 debuts with 6,000 mAh battery, Helio G35 and triple camera

After revealing its C15 last month, Realme brought a a lot more economical variation of its C-series with the brand-new Realme C12 introduced inIndonesia It brings a lot of resemblances with the C15 consisting of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, enormous 6,000 mAh battery and the Helio G35 chipset.





Realme C12 in Marine Blue and Coral Red

The crucial distinctions in between the 2 been available in the camera department where the brand-new C12 comes with 2 2MP auxiliary video cameras along with the primary 13 MP shooter. The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is likewise down to 5MP rather of the 8MP on the C15 The Helio G35 SoC is paired with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage, which can be additional broadened by means of microSD.

The phone’s crucial selling point – its 6,000 mAh battery comes with slower 10 W charging this time around though it still maintains the beneficial reverse charging abilities by means of cable television. The software application side is covered by Realme UI which sits atop of Android 10.

The Realme C12 is available in Marine Blue and Coral Red colors with sales tipping off on August16 Pricing is set at IDR 1,899,000 ($128) for the sole 3/32 GB trim though a restricted flash sale gets the rate to IDR 1,749,000 ($117).