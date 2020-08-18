Realme C12 and C15 arrive in India, Buds Classic tag along

Realme launched the C11 in India last month, and today, the company brought two more C series smartphones to the South Asian country – Realme C12 and Realme C15.

The C12 and C15 are the same phones with some differences. Both are powered by the Helio G35 SoC, run Android 10-based Realme UI, pack 6.5″ HD+ waterdrop notch displays, and have 6,000 mAh batteries under the hood drawing power through microUSB ports. However, the C12 supports 10W charging while the C15 charges at up to 18W.





Realme C12 • Realme C15

For photography, the C15 comes with a total of five cameras – an 8MP selfie shooter on the front and a 13MP primary camera on the back joined by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome and 2MP retro modules.

The C12, on the other hand, retains the 13MP main and 2MP monochrome units but drops the 8MP ultrawide camera and replaces the 2MP retro unit with a macro sensor of the same resolution. The 8MP selfie camera is also replaced with a 5MP module.

The Realme C12 and C15 both come with rear-mounted fingerprint readers, triple card slots (two SIM + microSD), and have two color options – Power Blue and Power Silver.

The C12 comes in a single 3GB/32GB configuration priced at INR8,999 ($120/€100), whereas the C15 has two memory variants – 3GB/32GB priced at INR9,999 ($135/€110) and…