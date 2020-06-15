Realme C11 With Model Number RMX2185 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website

Realme C11 appears to be an upcoming addition to the C number of smartphones by Realme. The phone has been spotted on Thailand’s NBTC certification listing internet site with model number RMX2185 and the moniker Realme C11. While the listing does not hint at any key specifications of the telephone, it does show the phone includes LTE support, along with associating the model number with the name. The Realme C11 is one of the multiple Realme phones which have been spotted in a variety of listings on line recently.

The NBTC listing for the telephone states the telephone will come with LTE support, which is no real surprise. Being area of the C series, it will be a budget friendly offering by Realme carrying low to mid-tier specifications. It can be expected ahead with Android 10 and Realme UI on top.

The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina and the publication also states a phone with the same model number was seen on the TKDN certification internet site. Since then, it has cleared several other certifications including Eurasian EEC certification and SIRIM certification, and now NBTC. Notably, none of the listings show any information about the phone and also the name has been hinted just lately with the NBTC listing.

There has been no confirmation on the rumoured Realme C11 by the organization. Also, it’s unclear once the phone will soon be launched or what the pricing will soon be, however, more information can be expected in the coming days.

Last week, the Realme X50t was reportedly spotted on a Google Play Console listing, hinting at the phone’s processor and RAM. The phone with model number RMX2052 is anticipated to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and 6GB RAM. Additionally, the rumoured Realme X3 Pro was spotted on TUV Rheinland Japan certification site the other day as well. The listing hinted at a 4,500mAh battery and the phone is said to have 50W/65W fast charging.

