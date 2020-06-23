Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals

Realme C11 smartphone will launch on June 30, the corporate introduced on Tuesday. In a put up on Facebook, Realme has reiterated that the upcoming smartphone will carry the brand new octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Chinese tech firm didn’t reveal different specs of the smartphone, nevertheless a notable tipster has indicated a few of its key options. The tipster means that the Realme C11 will pack 5,000mAh battery together with twin rear digicam setup comprising a 13-megapixel major digicam.

The growth was shared on Realme Malaysia’s Facebook web page. Realme C11 launch occasion will happen in Malaysia on June 30 at 11am MYT (8:30am IST).

Realme final week had additionally revealed that the Realme C11 packs MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. In the most recent put up, Realme states that the octa-core processor makes use of 12nm course of that clocks up to 2.3GHz, and adopts the Cortex A53 CPUs.

Realme C11 specs (anticipated)

Meanwhile, a notable tipster on Twitter claims that the Realme C11 will function a 6.5-inch Mini-drop show and dual-SIM card slots. The telephone will reportedly include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that may be expandable by way of a microSD card. The tipster additional hints that the telephone will pack 5,000mAh battery together with twin rear cameras. The rear digicam module will probably home a 13-megapixel major digicam, tipster provides. Lastly, it’s speculated that the telephone is not going to carry a fingerprint sensor.

Realme C11 will reporedly carry the mannequin quantity RMX2185. It could be anticipated to include Android 10 and Realme UI on high.

At the second it’s unclear whether or not the telephone will arrive in India as properly. Realme will launch the brand new Realme X3 together with Realme X3 SuperZoom in India on June 25. The India launch occasion will happen at 12:30pm IST. There is a risk that we would see Realme C11 on the day.

Is Realme TV the most effective TV below Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.