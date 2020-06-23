Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Realme C11 has been in the headlines for quite some time now as it is expected to function as upcoming smartphone in the business’s budget-friendly C series. Now, what is apparently a leaked poster for the phone states that Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch display and have “Nightscape Dual Camera”. The phone is likely to be announced in Malaysia soon and is reported to be powered by the yet to be unveiled MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Realme C11 does not have a release date as of yet.

As per the image in the tweet by tipster who goes by the name ‘I am myself’, the Realme C11 may have a notched display for the selfie camera and slim bezels on the side. The bottom bezel, however, is relatively thick. The image, that is apparently a leaked poster of the device, shows the Realme C11 in two colours, a green-ish and a grey variant. It states that the phone will include a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display and a 5,000mAh battery.

The image also shows the camera placement which was hidden in the previous teaser by the business. The Realme C11 is said to have dual rear cameras housed in a square module that also incorporates the flash. As per the leaked image, “Nightscape Dual Camera” hints at the presence of a passionate night mode in the Realme C11.

Further, the speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack, and charging port will also be visible in the image. However, it’s unclear if the phone runs on the Micro-USB or Type-C port for charging. Notably, there’s absolutely no finger-print scanner on the rear and it is unlikely that it’ll come with an in-display scanner.

The Realme C11 was first spotted in an NBTC certification listing with mode number RMX2185 and the name “realme C11”. The only little bit of information available from that listing was the presence of LTE connectivity.

As of now, Realme hasn’t shared the actual launch date for the device but it is expected to be unveiled in Malaysia soon.

