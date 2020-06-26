Realme C11 listed on Indonesian retailer complete with specs and images

The Realme C11 is scheduled to go official on June 30 and while theres still time left ahead of the event, most questions have already been answered as a result of a listing on Indonesian retailer Lazada. The phones official page is live and details its key specs alongside official images and a July 1 flash sale date.













Realme C11 in grey and green

As expected the C11 will be the first phone to make use of MediaTeks upcoming Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2/3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Upfront we now have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution waterdrop notch. The back comes with a two-tone design and a square camera cutout for the 13MP primary shooter and 2 MP depth sensor. The C11 will boot Android 10, presumably with Realme UI on top. It will also sport a 5,000 mAh battery, 3 in 1 card slot and will soon be available in grey and green colors. The only not known details left are pricing and availability which will be unmasked at the keynote on June 30.











Source (in Indonesian) | Via