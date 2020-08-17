Realme C11 is coming to Europe on August 26

The (*26 *) C11 is formally coming to Europe– that’s the huge expose after numerous days of #DareToBe teaserson Twitter The launch is arranged for the early morning of August 26 and while we understand all the specifications (unless there are local variations), details about the rate will likely be exposed at the launch occasion.

The phone was revealed at the end of June, at first for Malaysia, however then it went on sale in India on July 14, where it did quite well and offered 150K systems in 2 minutes.

The rate in both Malaysia and India exercises to around EUR90 after currency conversion. We anticipate that it would be a bit more in Europe, though that still puts it in the EUR100 classification.

As a tip of what you’re getting for your cash, the (*26 *) C11 loads a 6.5″ 720p display screen, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 13 MP primary and 5 MP selfie electronic cameras plus a big 5,000 mAh battery (with 10 W charging). Check out our hands-on for more.

