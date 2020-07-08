Realme C11 is coming soon to India

Two weeks after Realme announced the 120Hz display toting Realme X3 in India the business is teasing the launch of a brand new C series smartphone in the united states.

A series that successfully made its mark. Standing out with the greatest rated smartphones in its segment on @Flipkart, #realme C series is probably one of the most loved series with the most effective Battery, Processor and Display in its price segment. Stay tuned for the following addition! pic.twitter.com/tv34J5jlf6 — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

Realme hasn’t explicitly mentioned the name of the upcoming smartphone, but a poster shared by the company’s Indian branch on Twitter confirms that it’s the C11.

Decode this image and tell us the name of the smartphone we are coming up with. Stay tuned for #TheBiggerUpgrade! pic.twitter.com/bTdUaOXQyx — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

The Realme C11 was announced a week ago in Malaysia with a Helio G35 SoC at the helm. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box and contains 2GB RAM and 32GB storage on board with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The C11 sports a 6.5″ HD+ LCD and has a total of three cameras in tow – a 5MP selfie shooter on the front and a dual camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power by way of a microUSB port at up to 10W.









Realme C11 in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colors

We don’t know the Indian pricing of the Realme C11 yet nevertheless the smartphone is priced at RM429 ($100/€90) in Malaysia, which translates to around INR7,500 at current exchange rates. That’s INR1,499 ($20/€18) significantly less than the current base price of the Realme C3.