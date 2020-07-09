Realme C11 India launch set for July 14

The Realme C11 unveiled final week will debut in India on July 14. The launch occasion will likely be streamed stay on the corporate’s social media accounts beginning at 1PM IST (7:30AM UTC).

The Realme C11 packs a 6.5″ HD+ LCD and has a Helio G35 SoC underneath the hood. It runs Android 10 with Realme UI on prime and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. But it additionally has a devoted slot for microSD card, which permits storage growth by as much as 256GB.

In phrases of imaging, the Realme C11 sports activities a twin digicam setup on the again comprising a 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensor unit. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP digicam on the entrance sitting contained in the waterdrop notch.









Realme C11 in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colours

Fueling the whole bundle is a 5,000 mAh battery that attracts by way of energy by way of a microUSB port at as much as 10W. The C11 is offered in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colours in Malaysia and we anticipate the finances smartphone to have the identical shade choices in India as properly.