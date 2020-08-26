Realme C11 hits Europe for €99, early buyers get the Band for free

“Bigger Battery. Larger Display. €99.” That’s not a bad sales pitch, is it? The Realme C11 has actually gotten here in parts of Europe and you can get one today in Mint Green orPepper Grey The phone is presently delivering to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Portugal, shipment time is 2-5 days.







Realme C11 in Mint Green and Pepper Grey

For the initially 2 days, purchasing a C11 will net you a free Realme Band– that deserves EUR25 typically, which is a quarter of the phone’s cost. Alternatively, you can get Realme Buds 2 for EUR10 or Buds Wireless for EUR20 (that’s half cost for each). Students get a more 5% discount rate.

The Realme C11 is currently a hit inIndia The phone assures long power autonomy with its 5,000 mAh battery, which can feed the Helio G35 chipset and 6.5″ 720p+ display screen for 12 hours of video gaming. Or you might utilize it as a power bank and charge other gizmos. Like the Buds Wireless, for example (though in our evaluation we discovered that they provided on the guaranteed 12 hours of playback).

The C11 features Android 10 out of the box, running in the tight boundaries of 2 GB of RAM. At least the 32 GB of integrated storage is quickly expandable through the devoted area for a microSD card (which can sit beside 2 SIM cards).

If you’re interested, head over to the