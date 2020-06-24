Realme C11 gets benchmarked and unboxed before its official announcement

The Realme C11 (model name RMX2185) ran Geekbench, which provides us a way to learn more about the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also, some body from the Realfans Vietnam Facebook group posted an unboxing of the new gaming-oriented phone.

Geekbench reports the motherboard as oppo6765, which isnt very helpful. However, comparing it to the RMX2027, aka Realme C3 with the Helio G70 chipset, causes it to be clear that the G35 wont be fastest chip around.

GeekBench 4.4 (single-core)

Higher is better



Realme C3



1812



Realme C11



900

GeekBench 4.4 (multi-core)

Higher is better



Realme C3



5707



Realme C11



4153

Yesterday official teasers mentioned Cortex-A53 CPU cores and this really is in line with the single-core score in the test. The CPU does run at 2.3 GHz as advertised, but thats not not quite enough to complement the G70, which has two big Cortex-A75 to do the heavy lifting (A7x vs. A5x is never a reasonable fight).







Realme C11 (RMX2185) results from Geekbench 4.4

Also spot the 2 GB of RAM. To be fair, the C3 also starts at 2 GB in its base configuration. However, given the chipset we have the impression that the C11 will sit lower on the price scale, so it might have lower maximum capacity (the C3 comes in 4/64 GB configuration).

Now, the unboxing. You dont arrive at see much, but you can tell that the phone includes a teardrop notch for the selfie camera and a dual camera on the square bump on the rear. It has a charger and USB cable in the retail box.





The Realme C11 will soon be officially unmasked on June 30 (Tuesday next week), the event will soon be livestreamed. Even though the teasers are coming form Malaysia and Vietnam, the C11 should be available globally.

Source 1 | Via 1 | Source 2 | Via 2