Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25

Realme Buds Q are the current enhancement to Realme’s genuinely cordless headset profile. The earbuds will certainly be revealed on May 25 in China along with 7 various other brand-new Realme products that the firm formerly disclosed. For the layout of the Realme Buds Q, Realme has actually teamed up with French developer JoseLevy Realme is likewise anticipated to launch one more set of genuinely cordless earphones, the Realme Buds Air Neo, at the occasion on May 25.

The growth of the brand-new Realme Buds Q was shared by the firm onWeibo The article likewise has the image of the earbuds in a Black colour choice, positioned inside a black, pebble-shaped situation. The article mentioned that these TWS earbuds are “inspired by soft and round pebble” (equated). The firm, nonetheless, did not expose the specs or prices of the TWS earbuds.

Meanwhile, Realme is established to launch 7 various other products throughout the occasion in China on May25 So much, it has actually been disclosed that the firm will certainly present a brand-new Realme Smart TELEVISION as well as RealmeWatch The firm is likewise anticipated to introduce one more set of TWS earphones called, Realme Buds Air Neo throughout the occasion. Previously, a record had actually tipped that the TWS Realme Buds Air Neo will certainly come with Bluetooth v5.0 assistance, 13 mm motorists, as well as up to 17 hrs of battery life. In regards to the layout, the Realme Buds Air Neo look comparable to the Realme Buds Air earphones that were introduced in December2019 The prices of the Realme Buds Air Neo were not highlighted.

With the launch of Realme Buds Q, Realme will certainly be wishing to offer rigid competitors to Xiaomi as well as its sub-brandRedmi Xiaomi has actually formerly launched Mi Air Dots as well as Redmi Air Dots S in the Chinese market.

More details concerning the Realme Buds Q are anticipated from the firm in the coming days.