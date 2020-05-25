Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched

Realme Buds Q, the most recent really wi-fi earbuds by Realme have been unveiled in China at a launch occasion on Monday. The TWS earbuds are provided in three color choices and are up for pre-booking by way of Realme China web site. Realme claims that the Realme Buds Q supply 20 hours of music playback on a single cost. The firm, through the launch occasion additionally launched two new energy banks – Realme Power Bank 2 and Realme 30W Dart. Realme concurrently hosted an occasion in India, the place the corporate launched a number of new merchandise together with Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds.

Realme Buds Q worth and availability

The worth of the newly launched Realme Buds Q has been set at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600) for the Black, White and Yellow color choices. The Black coloured-Buds Q, nonetheless, can be found for CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,400) for the subsequent 24 hours. The Realme TWS earbuds can be found for pre-booking by way of Realme China site.

For the design of the Realme Buds Q, Realme has collaborated with French designer Jose Levy. The design of those TWS earbuds are “inspired by soft and round pebble” (translated).

At the second it’s unclear whether or not the brand new Buds Q will arrive in India. Realme right this moment launched its newest Realme Buds Air Neo within the nation for the price of Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Q specs

The Realme Buds Q characteristic 10mm audio drivers and the TWS earbuds supply a music playback of 20 hours on a single cost. In phrases of the looks, the brand new Realme earbuds look fairly much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, the Realme Buds Q assist Bluetooth v5.zero and have an IPX4 score for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds even have a latency price of 119 milliseconds. The Realme TWS earbuds include ‘Quick Controls’ that ensures easy contact controls to play, pause and skip music. The settings might be customised by way of the Realme Link app on an Android smartphone.

Realme additionally claims that the Realme Buds Q weigh 3.6 grams that makes them lighter than an “A4 sheet.” The earbuds include a pill-shape case that helps 30W wired charging. The TWS earbuds don’t assist wi-fi charging.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank worth and specs

Realme on Monday additionally unveiled two new energy banks – the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank and Realme Power Bank 2. Both the Realme energy banks can be found in China, whereas Power Bank 2 can also be available in India for Rs. 999.

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is presently priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and is accessible to buy by way of Realme China site. The 30W energy financial institution comes with a carbon-fibre physique and it has a capability of 10,000mAh. The energy financial institution provides 30W two-way quick charging choice. Lastly, the system is obtainable in Black and Yellow color choices.

Realme India launches

Meanwhile, in India, Realme right this moment launched the Realme Watch, Realme Smart TV, and the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. The firm has additionally unveiled Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China.