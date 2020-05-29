Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earbuds Set to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 2,000

Realme Buds Q India launch has been teased simply days after the debut of the true wi-fi (TWS) earbuds in China. The firm is about to launch the brand new providing with a price ticket beneath Rs. 2,000, which is decrease than the not too long ago launched Realme Buds Air Neo. The Realme Buds Q have been launched in China earlier this week. The earbuds come in three distinct color choices and have a pebble-like design. The Realme Buds Q additionally include 10mm audio drivers.

Realme Buds Q worth in India, availability particulars (anticipated)

The Realme Buds Q worth in India is but to be introduced. However, Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang has teased the launch of the brand new earbuds via a tweet that claims the earbuds are coming at beneath Rs. 2,000. Wang has additionally talked about that the earbuds are “coming soon”, although he did not present any particular launch date.

Realme launched the Buds Q as its new TWS earbuds earlier this week at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600). The India pricing is probably going to be in line with what’s introduced in China. Furthermore, the earbuds come in Black, White, and Yellow color choices.

The Realme Buds Q in India are possible to give a tricky combat to the Redmi Earbuds S that Xiaomi launched earlier this week at Rs. 1,799.

Realme Buds Q specs, options

The Realme Buds Q include 10mm drivers and have Bluetooth v5.zero connectivity help. The earbuds include a latency fee of 119 milliseconds that is related to what you will get on the Realme Buds Air Neo. There are additionally ‘Quick Controls’ that work with contact inputs and permit actions corresponding to play, pause, and skip. The Realme Buds Q even have an IPX4 ranking for sweat and water resistance.

Realme claims that the Buds Q are lighter than an A4 sheet with a weight of three.6 grams. The earbuds even have a case that helps 30W wired charging. However, you will not get wi-fi charging that was supplied on the Realme Buds Air.

