Realme Buds Q to Launch in India on June 25 on Flipkart

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless earbuds will launch in India on June 25. The company has started teasing the arrival of the earbuds, and has confirmed availability on Flipkart and Realme.com. The certainly wireless earbuds were revealed last month in China, and the Realme Buds Q are actually launching in India in a few days. The wearable has been designed by popular designer José Lévy, and therefore are touted to have the biggest bass driver in its segment. They will undoubtedly be launched in India in three colour options.

Realme Buds Q India launch details

Realme Link’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet confirming the launch of Realme Buds Q in India. The earbuds are launching on June 25, Thursday, at 12.30pm IST. They will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. As mentioned, it will go on sale in three colour options – Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White. Pricing and launch offer details ought to be announced on the day of launch.

Realme Buds Q features

Realme has published a dedicated page teasing the key options that come with the Realme Buds Q. The earbuds are placed in a very pill-shaped charging case. The buds are teased to be very light at only 3.6 grams. The company claims that the Realme Buds Q offer 66 per cent more battery life than other top-selling models in the same segment. The earbuds are touted to offer 20 hours of total playback and 4.5 hour of playback on a single charge.

The Realme Buds Q has a 10mm large boost bass driver that claims to be 38 per cent larger than other top selling models in exactly the same segment. It is equipped with a brand new Gaming Mode that offers 119 milliseconds of Super Low Latency for better audio and video sync. The teaser confirms intelligent touch controls like double tapping the side will let users answer calls and play or pause music. Triple tapping it’ll play the following song, and pressing and holding one side will end the decision. Pressing and holding both sides will let users enter Gaming Mode. The Realme Buds Q will also be teased to be IPX4 water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.

As these earbuds have already been revealed in China, we know that the charging case supports 30W wired charging. The TWS earbuds do not support wireless charging.

