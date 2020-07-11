Realme Buds Q review – GSMArena.com news

Realme introduced its first TWS earphones Buds Air at the end of 2019 so when we reviewed them, we found them to be unrivaled when it comes to value for money. Now the company even offers another true wireless set – Realme Buds Q.

Already selling in China, India, and Europe, we made a decision to give them a spin and see if they are really as good as they look or if the business cut way too many corners to really make the €30 price tag.

Our unit is in Quite Black color which has yellow accents nevertheless they become hidden once the earbud is connected to your ear. Unlike the Buds Air, the Buds Q are bean-shaped with rubber recommendations, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds design.

Realme is actually proud that it signed Jose Levy to lead its design and once and for all reason – the Buds Q undoubtedly look premium.

Sadly, the original impression slightly suffers whenever you hold the all-plastic case in your hand as the build isn’t quite as impressive. While we appreciate that it weighs just 35.3 grams, we can’t shake the impression of a toy that has been won at the county fair.

You would expect TWS earbuds for €30 to be sub-par on sound, but Realme put some rather solid 10mm driver with dynamic bass boost, and the result is really a deep realistic sound that truly immerses you to the music. We have a colleague whose playlist seems like a collaboration between Mozart and Dr. Dre, made by Tiesto and DJ Khalid, and even that he was impressed with how a Realme Buds Q sounded.

The Realme Buds Q are lacking active noise cancellation – that almost goes without saying at this cost, so you are left with the passive cancellation as provided by the reasonably tight seal of the rubber tip.

You do geta touch sensor on both buds which can be useful for different features – Play/Pause, next track, or hold for Gaming Mode. That mode improves latency to 119 ms, that is one millisecond faster compared to Realme Buds Air.

However, unlike its sibling that is totally not a copy off the Apple AirPods, the Buds Q would not have any sort of wireless charging.

Worse yet you receive a micro USB port, which is very difficult to live with in 2020. The company tried to truly save the day with providing 400 mAh battery into the case that would provide 20 hours on a single charge, with each bud having about 4.5 hours playback time on its own – both very respectable numbers.

It is simple to find where Realme lower your expenses to bring the cost to the very least. But despite the wonky build, the possible lack of active noise cancellation and the unimpressive charging capabilities, the Buds Q is unlikely to truly have a challenger as of this price tag using its remarkable sound and quick effortless connectivity.