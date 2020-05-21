Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch

Realme Buds Air Neo are anticipated to launch on Monday, May 25. Two years after launching its first smartphone in India, Realme is shut to saying three new merchandise, none of that are smartphones. The firm is internet hosting a web based launch occasion on May 25 to unveil its newest merchandise, the Realme TV and Realme Watch, which have been the topic of stories and rumours over the previous few weeks. However, in accordance to a brand new tweet by the corporate’s India chief Madhav Sheth, the Realme Buds Air Neo true wi-fi earphones are additionally anticipated to be unveiled on May 25.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is the successor to the Realme Buds Air, which was launched in late 2019 as the corporate’s first pair of true wi-fi earphones. The new earphones characteristic an identical design, however come in several colors as showcased in a teaser tweet by Madhav Sheth. Not a lot has been revealed concerning the earphones past this, and the corporate can be saying additional particulars solely on the launch occasion on May 25.

The Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999, and the Realme Buds Air Neo may come at an identical or barely increased value. We count on these to be priced at below Rs. 5,000 to compete with the just lately launched Rs. 4,499 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Neo earphones may see small enhancements over the unique Realme Buds Air, together with within the sound high quality division the place we thought they fell quick in our evaluation.

The tweet from Madhav Sheth additionally mentions that Realme has shipped 1 million items of good audio AIoT merchandise, which is a powerful quantity to hit in such quick time for the corporate. The May 25 occasion will mark an enormous step ahead for Realme because it appears to diversify its product portfolio to embody extra good gadgets that are not cellphones, together with the Realme TV and Realme Watch which had been teased earlier this week.

