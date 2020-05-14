Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked

Realme Buds Air Neo, the rumoured upcoming really wi-fi earphones from Realme, will reportedly include Bluetooth v5.Zero help, 13mm drivers, and up to 17 hours of battery life. Additionally, the alleged renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo have additionally surfaced on-line which can be in step with what we earlier noticed on Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) certification web site. Notably, Realme not too long ago confirmed that the corporate will launch eight new merchandise on May 25 and the brand new TWS earphones are anticipated to be part of these eight merchandise..

Realme Buds Air Neo design and specs (anticipated)

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, citing a supply, the Realme Buds Air Neo earphones will include 13mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.0. The earphones are mentioned to be powered by Realme’s R1 audio processor and moreover, Buds Air Neo are mentioned to present a complete of 17 hours of music playback on a single cost. The report additionally claims that the TWS earphones would characteristic Realme’s Game Mode that may scale back latency by 51 p.c, comparable to what is out there with Realme Buds Air that was launched in December final 12 months.

The report additional indicated that the Realme Buds Air Neo case would include a Micro-USB port (as a substitute of USB Type-C port) and will not help wi-fi charging possibility to be certain that the earphones are extra reasonably priced than the Realme Buds Air.

Meanwhile, the report additionally comprises the alleged renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo that look fairly comparable to the pictures on the NCC itemizing. Lastly, the 91Mobiles report notes that the brand new Realme TWS earphones will likely be supplied in Black and White color choices

The report, nevertheless, didn’t specify the worth particulars however it’s speculated that the rumoured Reamle Buds Air Neo will price lower than the Realme Buds Air. Currently, the Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. Similarly, Realme not too long ago confirmed that the corporate will launch eight new merchandise at an occasion on May 25 in China. The firm additionally shared a poster that which included a sketch of TWS earphones – anticipated to the Realme Buds Air Neo.