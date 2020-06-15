Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Realme recently launched its first smart tv and smartwatch in India, but those weren’t the only real products unmasked at that event. The company also introduced the Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones, costing Rs. 2,999. This lower-cost sibling to the Realme Buds Air that was launched relatively recently in late 2019, the Realme Buds Air Neo is definitely an affordable true wireless headset meant to simply take the fight to Xiaomi and its recent entry to the true wireless audio segment in India.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is more affordable compared to the Realme Buds Air and it has the same design, but there are a few differences with regards to features and performance. We explore these changes, as well as go into detail about how these earphones perform, in our review.

At Rs. 2,999, the Realme Buds Air Neo is more affordable compared to the Realme Buds Air

Not the maximum amount of fancy stuff on the Realme Buds Air Neo

Although we weren’t very impressed with the sound quality of the Rs. 3,999 Realme Buds Air, it definitely pushed boundaries of low-cost true wireless earphones in terms of features. The Realme Buds Air Neo isn’t quite aswell equipped, as an alternative sticking to obtaining the basics right at a lesser price. There’s no wireless charging, and charging is through a Micro-USB port; there isn’t any Type-C port, which you access it the higher-priced Buds Air.

Not much has changed when it comes to design; the Realme Buds Air Neo sports largely the exact same AirPods-like design of its sibling. The outer-ear fit is comfortable and stayed in place for many normal activities, but passive noise isolation was practically non-existent, as would be expected from this design. There are touch-sensitive zones on the earphones for the controls, which worked well for all of us. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity with support for the SBC and AAC codecs.

The colour options have changed; you will get the Realme Buds Air Neo in white, green, or red. The charging case may be the same colour as the earphones, and has the Micro-USB charging port in the bottom, plus a pairing button and indicator light at the front. Simply opening the lid of the case powers up the earphones, and putting them away and shutting the lid powers them down.

The earphones ran for around three hours per charge, with the charging case managing to power the earphones four more times for a total battery life of 15 hours per charge cycle.

The Realme Buds Air Neo gets slightly larger 13mm dynamic drivers, and what Realme calls an R1 true wireless chip for dual-channel transmission and better connectivity. There’s also a low-latency mode for gaming, touch function customisation through the app, and support for Google Fast Pair.

We paired the earphones for the very first time using Google Fast Pair, and this worked exactly as it had been supposed to, reducing the number of steps needed to obtain the earphones attached to our Android smartphone. You can also make use of the protocol to get your earphones by making them ring loudly if they’re within Bluetooth range.

The earphones ran for three hours per charge inside our testing

The Realme Link app is available now for Android and can be properly used to customise the touch controls of the Realme Buds Air Neo. You also need the app to activate the voice assistant function on the earphones, which can be disabled automatically.

Gestures and controls for playback, invoking the voice assistant, and turning off the earphones can be set through the app, while volume must be adjusted on the source device. You also can see the battery level on the earphones through the app, as the charging case will let you know when an unique battery level is low through the indicator light.

Realme Buds Air Neo: Familiar entry-level sound quality

Although the price has been paid down and some of the headline-worthy features have now been skipped, set alongside the older Realme Buds Air, the Realme Buds Air Neo does not sacrifice sound quality. The earphones offer decent sound for the purchase price, and in reality we found them to be extremely slightly much better than the more costly Buds Air. The tuning is a bit less bass-oriented, but there is still lots of thump proper who likes things exciting.

Something that’s usually missing from budget true wireless earphones is detail, so we started with among our favourite tracks for testing this – Love Love Love by Moullinex. The busy nature of the track with the many instruments and energetic beats was not quite as impressive on the Realme Buds Air Neo as on the impressive JVC HA-A10T, nevertheless the earphones did manage to get some good of the spatial sense of the track right. The sound wasn’t as crisp as on the JVC earphones, but we weren’t disappointed with it either.

Switching up to salsa, we paid attention to Show Me by Alex Wilson. The mid-range and highs positively take a straight back seat with increased attention planning to the lows and mid-lows, but the fall off isn’t as pronounced as on the Realme Buds Air; we’re able to still hear the vocals and highs clearly enough. However, the catchy drum beats in this track felt a little bass-boosted. The earphones did not quite capture the detail in the conga drums, and the track sounded dull to us. The nuances of specific genres aren’t accurately reproduced by the Realme Buds Air Neo, and the earphones are most readily useful used for modern electronic music that depends on synthesised bass.

This is strictly what we listened to next – we played The Whistle Song by Netsky, and the essence of the drum-and-bass track was well portrayed by the earphones. Once again, detail was lacking, nevertheless the Realme Buds Air Neo did obtain the raw thump and forcefulness of the lows right. The earphones also get very loud, which helps amp up the excitement in electronic music.

Finally, we used the Realme Buds Air Neo for phone calls, and the earphones performed almost as we expected from a reasonable pair of true wireless earphones. While we were able to hear and be heard on calls when we had good reception, sound was a bit boomy for us, rather than always sharp enough for the person on the other end. The low-latency mode works as expected; sound quality dropped a bit when utilizing it, but there was a somewhat noticeable reduction in latency, which improved the gaming experience a little.

The Realme Buds Air Neo has strong bass, but falls short with regards to detail in the sound

Verdict

The Realme Buds Air Neo isn’t quite as groundbreaking a product since the Realme Buds Air, that was launched in late 2019. While it costs Rs. 1,000 less, the omission of wireless charging and the usage of a Micro-USB port for charging makes this a less impressive option. Sound quality does not see any significant improvements, and battery life is average, however, many basic features that are common to both headsets such as for instance Google Fast Pair, low-latency mode, and app support are useful to possess at this price and might interest many buyers.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is really a competitively priced product, eliminating frills while retaining the core experience. Realme still hasn’t cracked the true wireless earphones formula in India with the Realme Buds Air Neo, in our opinion. If you’re shopping on a budget, the Redmi Earbuds S is a cheaper and better option to choose, in our opinion.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Pros

Google Fast Pair, app support

Stable connectivity, AAC codec supported

Comfortable, easy to use

Strong bass

Cons

Not much detail, dull sound

Average battery life

Not excellent for voice calls

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 3.5

Audio quality: 3

Battery life: 3.5

Value for money: 4

Overall: 3.5

Is Realme TV the most effective TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.

