Realme Buds Air Neo key features and renders leak

According to a quite substantial leak, Realme will release a much more cost effective choice to its real cordless earphones, the Realme BudsAir The upcoming set is called Realme Buds Air Neo and will certainly supply remarkably lengthy battery life on a solitary fee – 17 hrs.

However, the earphones will certainly feature aging microUSB port on its situation for billing and no assistance for cordless charging. The remainder of the features are obtained from the initial Buds Air like tailored R1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, 13 mm sound motorists and sustain that Realme Gaming Mode for low-latency audio streaming.

.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme Buds Air Neo renders

We still do not understand when Realme will certainly reveal the Buds Air Neo yet the May 25 occasion appears probable.

Source