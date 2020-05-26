Realme brings its Band, Watch, Buds Air Neo and Power Bank 2 to Europe

During at the moment’s European occasion, Realme gave us two new telephones – the anticipated X3 SuperZoom got here alongside the shock that was the Realme 6s. Along with that we bought the small print on the European rollout of the Realme Band, Watch, Buds Air Neo and the Power Bank 2 alongside it.









Realme Watch and Realme Band

The Realme Watch will value 54.99, the Band will probably be 24.99 whereas the price range variant of the Buds Air referred to as Buds Air Neo will probably be promoting for 39.99. And as for the brand new Realme Power Bank 2, it’ll value 24.99.









Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Power Bank 2

All of the merchandise will probably be obtainable beginning June 22, 10AM (supposedly CET) and there will probably be particular prizes for the early birds, though particulars about these are but to be revealed.