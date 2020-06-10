Realme Band Getting V8.0 Update With Music Controls, Heart Rate Reminders, Stopwatch

Realme Band has began receiving a brand new replace that brings some a lot wanted and far awaited performance to the sensible band. The model 8.zero replace, as posted on the Realme neighborhood, brings music controls, coronary heart price reminders, and stopwatch to the Realme Band that launched in March. The replace additionally fixes some software program bugs. To recall, the Realme Band acquired the model 6 replace in April that introduced a bunch of options to the sensible band together with the Find My Phone operate, Weather operate, and extra.

The newest replace for Realme Band customers brings a number of new functionalities and as at all times, requires the Realme Link app for the method. Once the app is opened, it ought to immediate for the replace which, as per the changelog posted on the community forum, would take round 10 minutes.

Heart Rate reminder operate: The Realme Band comes with real-time coronary heart price monitoring, however with the brand new replace, a reminder operate has been added that can alert the person if their coronary heart price has been above a sure threshold for 10 minutes. This threshold may be manually set as properly.

Music playback management: Realme Band customers will now have the ability to management the music enjoying on their telephone from their band. The new replace brings 4 choices particularly, play/pause, ahead, again, and exit permitting customers to change and cease tracks proper from the band.

Stopwatch: The stopwatch operate is fairly self-explanatory. You can now get a timer going in your Realme Band and never have to make use of your telephone for it.

The Music playback management and Stopwatch features are situated within the Custom Functions possibility, together with Weather and Find Phone that had been added within the v6 replace. Notably, solely two out of the 4 whole features can be utilized without delay.

It is unclear if the replace is rolling out in a phased method, or is now obtainable for all customers. We have reached out to the corporate for info on the identical and can replace this house as and once we get a response.

Is Realme TV the very best TV underneath Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.