Realme Band Gets New ‘Enhanced’ Version, Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart in India

Realme on Friday introduced that it has began promoting a brand new model of its Realme Band with some software program and show tweaks in the Indian market. The new model is accessible via Flipkart and Amazon.The firm initially launched the health tracker in March, and its gross sales went reside in the nation in the identical month. The up to date Realme Band comes with a brighter show and a “revamped” UI for higher person expertise, in accordance with the corporate. The new Realme Band additionally comes with an upgraded coronary heart price sensor for extra accuracy.

Realme Band worth in India

The ‘enhanced’ Realme Band is now obtainable to buy in India via Amazon.in and Flipkart. Customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange, and Green zones will have the ability to order the sensible band, nonetheless, the gadget won’t be shipped to containment areas attributable to coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the nation. Realme Band carries a price ticket of Rs. 1,499

To recall, the Realme Band was initially launched in March.

Realme Band options, specs

At the second, it’s unclear whether or not the up to date Realme Band contains any new {hardware} tweaks. We have reached out to the corporate for extra particulars. The unique Realme Band incorporates a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) color TFT LCD panel that has 80×160 pixels decision. The show additionally incorporates a contact button. Realme says the show on new model shall be rather more brighter than the unique. The Realme Band UI has been up to date to work completely beneath the solar, the corporate claims. Additionally, the health trackers will include the firmware model 6.0.

Similarly, the Weather app on the Realme Band has a brand new web page with every day climate info. The climate app can provide real-time knowledge by taking the situation info of the person via the Realme Link app. Realme added that the center sensor has been upgraded to supply extra correct knowledge.

“Users can access updates on high and low heart rate alerts – a feature that will come in highly useful for the health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts,” Realme stated in a press release.

The newest model of Realme Band can be anticipated to assist options obtainable on the unique Realme Band. These embody Sleep Quality Monitor, Idle Alert, Cricket Mode, and 9 sport modes. Similarly, the unique Realme Band has an IP68 ranking that’s touted to guard towards grime, mud, sand, and “occasional dips” in the water.

The sensible band comes with sensible notifications and helps apps corresponding to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTook, and YouTube amongst others. Lastly, the unique Realme Band helps Bluetooth v4.2. All these options are more likely to current in the brand new Realme Band as nicely.

The customers who bought the older model of the Realme Band will get most, if not all, of the brand new options via a software program replace.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be mechanically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.