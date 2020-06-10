Realme Band gets Music Control and Stopwatch with the latest update

The Realme Band acquired a serious software program update again in April which introduced the climate function and the capacity to make the linked cellphone ring for those who misplaced it. Now the smartband has picked up a brand new update which brings in two extremely requested options – Music Control and Stopwatch.

These options come with the V6.0 update and you’ll be able to set up it in your Realme Band by way of the Realme Link app put in in your linked smartphone. The set up course of will take about 10 minutes to finish, after which you may discover these two options underneath the ‘Custom features’ menu of the Realme Link app alongside with ‘Weather’ and ‘Find Phone’. Do notice that you could solely allow any two options at a time.

In addition to Music Control and Stopwatch, the new update squashes recognized bugs and provides a coronary heart price reminder operate that may warn you when your pulse has been above or under a threshold for 10 minutes whenever you had been inactive.

The Realme Band unveiled in March comes with an honest set of options which embrace IP68 mud and water resistance, 24-hour coronary heart price monitoring, and a USB-A connector for hassle-free charging. You can learn our detailed evaluation of Realme Band to be taught all about it.

