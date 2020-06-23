Realme announces new product strategy as it aims to bring more AIoT and lifestyle products

Realme debuted as a smartphone model again in May 2018 with Realme 1 and has launched dozens of smartphones throughout completely different markets since. But the corporate hasn’t restricted itself to smartphones and expanded its product portfolio with the launch of TWS earphones final 12 months and its first health band, smartwatch, and good TV not too long ago.

As part of Realme’s long-term imaginative and prescient, the corporate’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth at present introduced Realme’s new product strategy – 1+4+N – which means 1 Core product, 4 Smart Hubs, and N AIoT products.

Being a smartphone model, Realme has smartphones on the core of its product portfolio and that is one thing a Realme worker not too long ago advised us won’t change anytime quickly. Realme will proceed to have smartphones on the core and along with the Realme Link app, they are going to be used to handle the corporate’s present and future AIoT products.

Smart Hub consists of 4 product classes – Smart TV, Smart Watch, Smart Earphones, and Smart Speaker. The Smart Speaker is but to be introduced however Sheth mentioned the corporate will unveil one very quickly together with trendy smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones.

Moving on to the N AIoT products, Realme says ‘N’ refers to its dedication to bringing new AIoT and lifestyle products, which incorporates automobile chargers, good locks, good plugs, good scale and more. The firm has shared a picture that provides us a greater concept of its 1+4+N product strategy. You can test it out under.

Realme’s 1+4+N strategy is comparable to Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy, which means one smartphone, eight linked gadgets and third-party IoT products.







Huawei’s 1+8+N product strategy

In addition to introducing the corporate’s new product strategy, Madhav Sheth introduced the Realme Adventurer Backpack which might be launched on June 25 alongside the Realme X3 collection in India.









Realme Adventurer Backpack

Moreover, Sheth additionally talked concerning the firm’s plans to improve the native workforce power in India to 10,000 by the tip of this 12 months and increasing distribution channels to Tier 4 and Tier 5 cities of the nation by hiring more than 5,000 gross sales staff members.

Besides, to assist the “Make in India” initiative, Realme is investing in a manufacturing line to construct TV products and TV motherboards domestically. Once the setup is full, Realme’s not too long ago launched 32″ and 43″ TVs as nicely as the longer term good TVs might be made in India.