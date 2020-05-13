Realme Announces Long Term Beta Program With Early Access to Android 11 Beta for Realme X2 Pro Users

Realme has actually revealed a long-term beta program for Realme UI on the Realme X2Pro This will certainly lead to the Android 11 Early Access Beta for users that sign up in the program. Realme X2 Pro users began obtaining Android 10 based Realme UI back in March and also currently, choose users have a possibility to become part of the long-lasting beta program that will certainly lead to Android 11 beta, more than likely following year.

The information have actually been posted on the Realme neighborhood web page. This will certainly be a possibility for 100 “hard core Realme fans to experience the latest developments in Realme UI,” as well as likewise begin their trip in the direction of Android11 The target date to use is May 18, and also the 100 chosen individuals will certainly be revealed on the neighborhood web page by May 22

The program is called Realme X2 Pro Long- term Beta and also will certainly last for one year. It is separated right into 2 stages– Closed beta and also Android 11 Early Access Beta.

What’s the Long- term Beta program?

Realme claims this program will certainly enable Realme X2 Pro users to try unreleased Realme UI includes as component of a shut beta. They will certainly assist the firm in making the decision of whether a function need to make its method to the main secure Realme UI or otherwise.

How to use?

All you require to do is compose an article on the neighborhood on any type of subject of your passion. It can likewise be a testimonial of a Realme item. If interested, load your information in this Long-term Beta Recruitment for Realme X2 Pro type.

Who can use?

Realme is looking for followers that have actually progressed understanding of innovation, particularly mobile phones. People that have experience in beta screening are welcome. Those that can devote to the one year timeline and also individuals that can give their very own comments and also understandings in a prompt way can use for the program.

Participants that are chosen for the program will certainly obtain access to unique over-the-air (OTA) updates with all the most recent growths and also functions, along with early access to Android 11.

Realme X2 Pro users obtained the Realme UI Open Beta program in India inMarch In January, the firm launched Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update for the phone including it to the checklist of phones with Realme UI. At launch, the Realme X2 Pro included ColorOS 6.1 based upon Android 9.