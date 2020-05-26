Realme announces €499 Europe flagship with periscope zoom and 120Hz screen

Realme has a brand new high-end cellphone, and for the primary time ever the model is bringing it to Europe earlier than its common stomping floor of India. The Realme X3 Superzoom is launching in Spain and the UK first, as are extra of the corporate’s new merchandise together with the Realme Watch and the Realme Band.

As you’d anticipate from the title, the X3 Superzoom’s key function is a periscope zoom lens, a function that’s thus far solely featured on costly flagship units just like the Oppo Find X2 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This lens is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor and presents 5x magnification over the first 64-megapixel digicam; the quad-camera array is crammed out by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro.

The X3 Superzoom has a 6.6-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh fee. There’s a cutout for a 32-megapixel selfie digicam and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. This cellphone makes use of an LCD panel, not an OLED, which maybe explains the marginally bigger than common chin on the backside edge. That’ll even be the rationale why this cellphone’s fingerprint sensor is embedded within the energy button on the aspect, moderately than the show panel.

The processor is a Snapdragon 855+, which was the final flagship-class chip Qualcomm made earlier than it began forcing everybody to incorporate 5G modems alongside the 865. There’s a 4,200mAh battery that expenses at 30W over USB-C. The audio system and haptics are fairly good, and Realme is claiming “three waterproof layers” within the cellphone’s chassis — there’s no formal IP ranking, although.

Overall, the Realme X3 Superzoom seems like an uncommon mixture of helpful specs and not-quite-flagship-class design. If you care about chin sizes and 5G, look elsewhere. But the Snapdragon 855+ continues to be a stable chip, 120Hz is a giant promoting level even for an LCD, and that is the most affordable cellphone with a periscope telephoto lens by far. It’s an intriguing entry into the European market.

In Europe, the Realme X3 Superzoom can be offered in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €499 (~$550), or £469 ($575) within the UK. White and blue colorways can be found. Preorders begin at present at realme.com and numerous retail channels, with gross sales set to start on June 4th.