Realme 7’s first teaser goes live 

Let the teasers start– the Realme 7 is getting near main statement as the business starts the discount project with the tweet listed below. The slogan of the project is “Redefining fastest” other than with a “7” rather of an “F”, so it’s clear which phone they are speaking about.

This isn’t the Realme X7– that belongs to the X-series while this is the follow up to the Realme 6, which came out in March of this year. Well, “sequels” most likely as there must be at least a vanilla and a Pro design.

CEO Madhav Sheth guarantees to speak about the Realme 7 in the upcoming #AskMadhav episode, which is simply a couple of days away. You can anticipate “a direct take on difficult tech choices while #BuildingTheFaster7”.

The CEO asked fans about finger print positioning and the outcome was quite clear– individuals want an in-display reader (the Realme 6 series utilizes side-mounted readers).

Unofficially, there’s talk of 6 W quickly charging for the Realme 7Pro Now that’s quickly, particularly thinking about that we’re speaking about Realme’s mid-range series here. Again, this is unofficial in the meantime– you’ll need to tune into the next Q&A session with the CEO if you desire more main …