Realme 7i leaks with Snapdragon 662, officially arriving on September 17

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro were introduced last week in India, but today a new phone appeared in the rumor mill – a Realme 7i. The name was teased by Realme Indonesia, along with the official launch date – September 17.

In the same time a leaked photo of a presentation revealed the specs of the phone – we’re looking at a new chipset, screen, and some differences on the body as well.

Realme Indonesia will introduce the Realme 7 and Realme 7i – we’re pretty sure the first one will remain the very same Helio G95-powered phone, given the teasers on the landing page, provided by the company. However, the latter is said to have a Snapdragon 662 chip, built by Qualcomm on the 11nm process technology.

Other specs include 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and four cameras – 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. The 7i will have a 5,000 mAh power cell, just like its big brother Realme 7, but the wireless charging technology will be limited to 18W, which is still pretty impressive.

The front of this new phone will come with a 90 Hz 6.5” LCD, but only HD+ resolution, which might hamper the smooth experience of the high refresh rate. The fingerprint scanner is on the back of the phone, while the physical keys will be on the right-hand side.

The launch will be live-streamed on all popular platforms, and when the…