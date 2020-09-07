Realme 7 Pro is receiving its first software update with September patch and camera optimizations

The Realme 7 Pro that was unveiled last week and is yet to go on sale is receiving its first software update already.

The new update, sporting version number RMX2170_11_A.11, bumps up the Android security patch level on the Realme 7 Pro to September 5, 2020 and brings in a lot of camera optimizations.

Additionally, it squashes a few bugs and optimizes the “Mute-Bell-Vibrate” icon state. You can check out the screenshots below for more details.





Realme 7 Pro software update

The Realme 7 Pro will go on sale from September 14 in India, and most early adopters will likely receive this update the moment they take the phone out of the box.

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and is built around a 6.4″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display having a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication.

For photography, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a total of five cameras – a 32MP selfie shooter on the front and a quad camera setup on the back comprising a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

The Realme 7 Pro also features stereo speakers and packs a 4,500 mAh battery, which charges through a USB-C port at up to 65W.

You can read our Realme 7 Pro hands-on review to know more about it.