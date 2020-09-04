Realme 7 Pro hands-on review

Introduction

Realme’s made it a routine of upgrading its mid-range number series two times each year and right on schedule the Realme 7 Pro comes 6 months after the 6 Pro and a year after the 5 Pro prior to it. Despite the fast cycle the Realme 7 Pro includes a multitude of modifications over its predecessor, and while the majority of them are clear upgrades there are a couple that might not go so well with possible csutomers.

For circumstances, the electronic camera setup lost the telephoto electronic camera on the back and the ultrawide web cam on the front. Realme held several surveys over its social channels asking individuals to choose in between a 60Hz OLED panel and a 90Hz LCD and opted for the very first one, however the truth that it has actually diminished in size might be thought about a downgrade by some.

Realme 7 Pro specifications