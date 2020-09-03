Realme 7 hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

The Realme 6 is a phone launched about 6 months earlier, so it’s simple to see that this isn’t a complete- fledged, generational upgrade. However, there are a number of brand-new things that ought to raise the user experience a fair bit. For circumstances, the brand-new Realme 7 includes a generous 5,000 mAh battery rather of the 4,300 mAh discovered on Realme 6 and there’s likewise the TÜVRheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification The Realme 7 is the very first smart device to have it, however it’s still uncertain what this accreditation serves to verify.

The brand-new MediaTek Helio G95 video gaming- centric chipset is likewise on the list of brand-new functions, and as MediaTek detailed, it can barely be called an upgrade compred to the G90. More like a refresh – much like the Realme 7 itself. There ought to be a minor boost in GPU efficiency due to the greater clocks, however that’s practically it. Oh, and there are brand-new paint tasks too.

Realme 7 specifications