Realme 7 hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

The Realme 6 is a phone launched about 6 months earlier, so it’s simple to see that this isn’t a complete- fledged, generational upgrade. However, there are a number of brand-new things that ought to raise the user experience a fair bit. For circumstances, the brand-new Realme 7 includes a generous 5,000 mAh battery rather of the 4,300 mAh discovered on Realme 6 and there’s likewise the TÜVRheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification The Realme 7 is the very first smart device to have it, however it’s still uncertain what this accreditation serves to verify.
The brand-new MediaTek Helio G95 video gaming- centric chipset is likewise on the list of brand-new functions, and as MediaTek detailed, it can barely be called an upgrade compred to the G90. More like a refresh – much like the Realme 7 itself. There ought to be a minor boost in GPU efficiency due to the greater clocks, however that’s practically it. Oh, and there are brand-new paint tasks too.
Realme 7 specifications
- Body: 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm, 197g; Front glass, plastic body
- Screen: 6.5″ IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080 x 2400px) resolution, 90Hz revitalize rate, 405 ppi
- Camera: Primary: 64MP Quad-Bayer, f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 µm pixel size, 1/1.72″ sensor size; Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.3 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 1/4″ sensing unit size; Macro: 2MP f/2.4, 1.75 µm pixel size, 1/5″ sensing unit size; Depth sensing unit: …