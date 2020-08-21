Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro to have 8GB RAM versions

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are anticipated to get here on September 1, and while the lineup is set up to appear in China, we anticipate the very same phones under the easier names Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro to struck other markets later.

According to one leakster, both phones will have either 6 or 8GB RAM and storage up to 128 gigs. He likewise exposed the colors for the 2 phones.

Exclusive: #realme7

Colours: Mist Blue & Mist White

Variants: 6 +64 GB, 6 +128 GB & 8 +128 GB#realme7pro

Colours: Mirror Blue & Mirror Silver

Variants: 6 +128 GB & 8 +128 GB India launch in early September #realme7series — Himanshu (@byhimanshu) August 21, 2020

The Realme 7 will get here in 3 memory versions (6/64 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB) and 2 colors – Mist Blue and Mist White.

The Pro variation, nevertheless, will avoid on the very first memory combination and will have either 6/128 GB or 8/128 GB. The paint tasks are stated to be called Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver.

The rainbow of colors in the Realme 6 household

It isn’t the very first time Realme has various names for the very same color – and it’s normally done to separate in between various pattern on top. For example, the Realme 6 had a shooting star style, while the Realme 6 Pro featured a bolt of lightning.

