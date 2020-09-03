Realme 7 and 7 Pro announced: improved cameras and bigger, faster charging batteries

Realme presented the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro 6 months earlier, and today, the business revealed their followers, called Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, respectively. These included improved cameras, bigger batteries,and faster charging The set’s panel likewise shows off a brand-new style, which Realme states is influenced by the mirror area in nature.

Realme 7 Pro

Let’s speak about the Realme 7 Pro initially. It’s powered by the very same Snapdragon 720G SoC discovered on the 6 Pro, however it generates some strong upgrades over its predecessor in some other departments.

The most significant one is the 65W Super Dart charging, which is presently just offered on a few of the business’s more premium X series designs. Realme declares it can fill the 7 Pro’s 4,500 mAh battery from flat to 100% in 34 minutes.

Unlike the 6 Pro that loads a 6.6″ LCD, the 7 Pro comes with a Super AMOLED panel. It’s a tad smaller at 6.4″, however that must make the 7 Pro more compact and simpler to hold. The resolution of the screen is Full HD+, however the refresh rate has actually been dropped from 90Hz to 60Hz. Realme informs us this choice was taken thinking about the feedback of its consumers, who chose a 60Hz AMOLED screen over a 90Hz LCD panel. As an included bonus offer, we get Always- on Display and an in-display finger print scanner on the 7 Pro instead of the side-mounted one …