Realme 7 also spotted in live unboxing shots, complete with basic specs

Realme actually isn’t making it simple to follow its approaching statements. Thus far, we understand for a truth that a September 1 occasion will be held in China, to reveal the Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro and likely a 3rd “Special Version”, anticipated to depute the Snapdragon 860 chipset. Following that, an India occasion, set for September 3, is anticipated to release the Realme 7 andRealme 7 Pro Two gadgets, that were initially believed to be basic re-brands on the X7 series, however are progressively shaping-up as their own thing.









Realme 7 hands-on

In a brand-new set of shots, drawn from a now not available unboxing video, we get a closer take a look at the vanillaRealme 7 Besides the phone’s general style, which numerous leakages have actually covered pretty-well currently, we get some specs, directly from package itself, which is fortunately a more credible source than many we have actually been dealing with.

Apparently, the vanilla Realme 7 is rocking a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in this specific system. The latter, is obviously expandable, by means of a devoted microSD slot, which does not interfere with the set of nano SIM card slots on the tray. The tray itself is placed on the left-hand side, along with the volume controls. Unfortunately, we do not have a matching shot of …