Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 6s has launched in Europe as the most recent smartphone from the corporate. The cellphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and has a quad digicam setup on the again with a 48-megapixel most important digicam. The Realme 6s packs a 4,300mAh battery and goes on sale in Europe on June 2. It is available in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color choices The cellphone was launched alongside the Realme X3 TremendousZoom throughout a web-based occasion on the Realme Europe YouTube channel.

Realme 6s value, availability

The Realme 6s is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage choice. It will go on sale in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color variants, and pre-orders for the cellphone have already begun on the corporate web site. The sale of the Realme 6s will start on June 2.

Realme X3 TremendousZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched

Realme 6s specs

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Realme 6s runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It contains a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) LCD hole-punch show with 90Hz refresh fee, Corning Gorilla Glass safety, and 90.5 % screen-to-body ratio. The cellphone is powered by the two.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and ARM G76 GPU. Internal storage is at 64GB and that’s additional expandable utilizing a devoted microSD card slot. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Coming to the digicam, the Realme 6s has a quad digicam setup aligned vertically and positioned on the highest left nook of the again panel. It features a 48-megapixel rear digicam with f/1.Eight aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle digicam with f/2.Three aperture and 119 diploma subject of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.Four aperture, and a final 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.Four aperture. Up entrance, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie digicam with f/2.zero aperture contained in the reduce out positioned on the highest left fringe of the display screen.

The cellphone has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge assist. Connectivity choices embrace Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and extra. The Realme 6s dimensions are listed to be at 162.1×74.8×8.9mm, and the cellphone weighs at 191 grams.

