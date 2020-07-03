Realme 6s to debut in India as Realme 6i next week

Realme unmasked the Realme 6i straight back in March and then brought it to the Indian market as the Narzo 10 in May. Now a new report claims the device maker is defined announce a Realme 6i phone in India next week, which can be not the initial 6i but a rebranded Realme 6s.

This information arises from the folks at OnPhones who spotted a poster of the Realme 6i at a store in India. The poster includes a few specs of the smartphone and confirms two color options – Black and White. It doesn’t are the launch date but the store employee told the publication that 6i will debut in India next week.

The report also claims that Realme 6i, just like the 6s, will arrive in a single memory configuration – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. You can head this way to check out the step by step specs of the Realme 6s to get a concept of what the Indian 6i can come with.

We do not know the pricing of the Indian Realme 6i yet, but it will soon be priced less than the Realme 6 which starts at INR14,999 ($200/€180) in India.

