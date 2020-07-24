Realme 6i with 90Hz refresh rate, 4300mAh battery launched in India for Rs 12,999

Realme 6i has actually gone main inIndia The mobile phone comes with a 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90 T chipset, paired with approximately 6GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be broadened approximately 256 GB with microSD.

The Realme 6i rate in India begins at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage variation. In contrast, the 6GB RAM with 64 GB storage design expenses Rs 14,999 It will be provided from Flipkart and realme.com beginning with July31 The phone will go on sale in 2 color alternatives, Eclipse Black and Lunar White

Realme 6i requirements

Display 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD

480 PPI, 90 Hz refresh rate,

Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G90 T RAM 4GB/ 6GB LPDDR4x

expandable memory approximately 256 GB with microSD Storage 64 GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48 MP (f/1.8)

8MP (f/2.3) ultrawide with 119 ° FoV

5MP (f/2.4) mono

2MP (f/2.4) macro Front: 16 MP (f/2.0) Battery 4,300 mAh with 30 W quick charging

*20 W quick battery charger in- box OS Android 10 with realme UI Other Side- installed finger print sensing unit

3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Price and schedule