Realme 6i with 90Hz refresh rate, 4300mAh battery launched in India for Rs 12,999

Realme 6i has actually gone main inIndia The mobile phone comes with a 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90 T chipset, paired with approximately 6GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be broadened approximately 256 GB with microSD.
The Realme 6i rate in India begins at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage variation. In contrast, the 6GB RAM with 64 GB storage design expenses Rs 14,999 It will be provided from Flipkart and realme.com beginning with July31 The phone will go on sale in 2 color alternatives, Eclipse Black and Lunar White
Realme 6i requirements
|Display
| 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
480 PPI, 90 Hz refresh rate,
Gorilla Glass 3
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G90 T
|RAM
| 4GB/ 6GB LPDDR4x
expandable memory approximately 256 GB with microSD
|Storage
|64 GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras
|Rear: 48 MP (f/1.8)
8MP (f/2.3) ultrawide with 119 ° FoV
5MP (f/2.4) mono
2MP (f/2.4) macro
Front: 16 MP (f/2.0)
|Battery
| 4,300 mAh with 30 W quick charging
*20 W quick battery charger in- box
|OS
|Android 10 with realme UI
|Other
|Side- installed finger print sensing unit
3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio
Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
Price and schedule
|Variant
|Colors
|Price (INR)
|First Sale
|4GB + 64 GB 6GB + 64 GB
|Lunar White & & Eclipse Black
|12,999 14,999
|First sale at 12: 00 midday, July 31