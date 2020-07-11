Realme 6i to launch in India on July 14 for under $200

The Realme 6i that was rumored to arrive in India this week may debut in the nation on July 14 along side the C11, Flipkart unmasked in an inventory that’s now taken down.

The exact price of the Realme 6i in India is currently as yet not known, but Flipkart says it will likely be priced under INR15,000 ($200/€175). That’s scarcely a surprise since Realme 6 starts at INR14,999 in India and the 6i will definitely cost lower.

There’s no word from Realme about the Indian launch of 6i yet and seeing how Flipkart has taken down the listing, the July 14 release alongside the C11 might not happen in the end.

According to a previous leak, the Realme 6i coming to India is not the first 6i but a re-branded Realme 6s unveiled in May. It’s powered by the Helio G90T SoC, sports a 90Hz 6.5″ FullHD+ display, and packs a 48MP quad camera setup. You can head in this manner to read the detailed specs of the Realme 6s.

Source