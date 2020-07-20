Realme 6i to be launched in India on July 24

Realme has announced that it will be expanding its Realme 6 lineup. The Realme 6i will be launched on July 24 at a digital event that starts a 12:30 PM IST. It will be streamed on its social media channels. To recall, the Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar back in March. Soon after, it went on sale in Europe.

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 3GB / 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme 6i sports a quad rear camera setup: 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor + 2MP 4cm macro + 2MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at €199.9 in Europe.