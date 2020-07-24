Realme 6i debuts in India, deepening naming convention confusion

Realme today revealed the Realme 6i inIndia No, we are not speaking about the 6i that was revealed back in March and given India as the Narzo 10 inMay The one given the Indian market today is really a rebranded Realme sixes revealed in May, which actually highlights how puzzling the business’s naming is.

In the larger plan of things the Indian Realme 6i is really an inexpensive version of the Realme 6 and features a reduced primary electronic camera. The Realme 6i includes a 48 MP main electronic camera rather than the 48 MP sensing unit on the 6.

The remainder of the specifications of the Indian 6i are basically the same. That indicates you get a Helio G90 T SoC running the Android 10- based Realme UI on a 6.5″ FullHD+ 90 Hz LCD. There’s a side-mounted finger print reader, and a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Realme 6i supports 30 W quickly charging however comes bundled with a 20 W adapter. Realme informed us this was needed to keep the expenses down and consist of other essential functions.

The Realme 6i has a 16 MP selfie electronic camera embedded inside the punch hole, while the 48 MP primary electronic camera at the back is signed up with by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit modules.

The Realme 6i is used in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colors and has 2 memory choices – 4GB/64 GB and 6GB/64 GB. The smart device likewise features a devoted slot for a microSD card that permits storage growth by approximately 256 GB.

.

.

.



Realme 6i in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colors

The 4GB RAM version is priced at INR12,999 ($175/ EUR150) and the 6GB design at INR14,999 ($200/ EUR175). Both variations will go on sale in India beginning July 31 through Flipkart, Realme’s authorities Indian website, and Royal Club Partners.