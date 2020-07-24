Realme 6i/6S hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Today, Realme revealed the Realme 6i for the Indian market, and we have actually got some impressions for you. Before we get breaking, let’s clean up some confusion. The Realme 6i for the Indian market is a relabelled version of the worldwide Realme sixes. While the worldwide Realme 6i is a various design entirely, offering in India under the name Narzo10 Finally, both the Realme 6i for India and the Realme sixes for the worldwide market are practically similar to the Realme 6, however have actually a somewhat reduced primary electronic camera. All clear? Let’s fracture on.

Since it takes the majority of its specifications from the Realme 6, the Realme 6i has a 6.5- inch IPS LCD of 1080 p resolution and a consistent 90 Hz revitalize rate, which is an essential differentiator at this INR 13,000/15,000 cost point.

Unlike the Realme 6, which has a 64 MP main electronic camera, the Realme 6i (and the worldwide Realme SIX) utilize a 48 MP Quad-Bayer system rather. The remainder of the video cameras equal throughout all 3 gadgets – an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and depth sensing units and a 16 MP selfie electronic camera, embedded into a punch hole inside the screen.

The chipset is likewise the exact same Helio G90 T octa- core system, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Realme 6i has a 4,300 battery that supports 30 W charging – more on that listed below.

Realme 6i specifications

. Body: 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 191 g; Front glass, plastic body

162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 191 g; Front glass, plastic body . Screen: 6.5″ IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 px) resolution, 90 Hz revitalize rate, 405 ppi

6.5″ IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 px) resolution, 90 Hz revitalize rate, 405 ppi . Camera: Primary: 48 MP Quad-Bayer, f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 µm pixel size, 1/2.0″ sensor size; Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.3 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 1/4″ sensing unit size; Macro: 2MP f/2.4, 1.75 µm pixel size, 1/5″ sensing unit size; Depth sensing unit: 2MP mono electronic camera

Primary: 48 MP Quad-Bayer, f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 µm pixel size, 1/2.0″ sensor size; Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.3 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 1/4″ sensing unit size; Macro: 2MP f/2.4, 1.75 µm pixel size, 1/5″ sensing unit size; Depth sensing unit: 2MP mono electronic camera . Front electronic camera: 16 MP f/2.0 aperture

16 MP f/2.0 aperture . Chipset: Mediatek Helio G90 T (12 nm): octa- core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex- A76 & & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex- A55), Mali- G76 MC4 GPU

Mediatek Helio G90 T (12 nm): octa- core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex- A76 & & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex- A55), Mali- G76 MC4 GPU . Memory: 4GB/64 GB, 6GB/64 GB, expandable by means of microSD card

4GB/64 GB, 6GB/64 GB, expandable by means of microSD card . OS: Android 10, Realme UI

Android 10, Realme UI . Battery: 4,300 mAh, 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (features 20 W in package)

4,300 mAh, 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (features 20 W in package) . Connectivity: 4G LTE; Dual SIM; Dual- band Wi-Fi, Buetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type- C 2.0

4G LTE; Dual SIM; Dual- band Wi-Fi, Buetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type- C 2.0 . Misc: Side- installed finger print reader .

The Realme 6i features all you ‘d require – a complimentary silicone case that will keep the phone from wobbling while flat on a table, a USB cable television and a battery charger. We stated the phone assistances 30 W charging, however Realme have actually bundled a 20 W one in package to keep expenses down.

Realme will offer individuals an option of Eclipse Black and Lunar White colors and 2 setups – 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB. The entry level design expenses INR 12,999 (EUR150, transformed) while including 2GB of RAM gets you approximately INR 14,999 (EUR170, transformed).