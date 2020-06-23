Realme 6 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Realme started the entire year off with a few refreshed models in the budget segment and a brand new 5G-enabled flagship. Now, the company has just launched upgrades to the Realme 5 series, called the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The less expensive of the 2, the Realme 6, comes with a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, both of which are firsts for a budget Realme device and unusual in the budget segment before now. This phone also packs in the powerful MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which was exclusive to the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India for quite some time now.

What has changed could be the positioning because the Realme 6, as it now starts at Rs. 12,999. While the higher pricing will raise eyebrows, is there the goods to justify this price? We review the Realme 6 to see if it’s the very best budget smartphone you can get at this time.

Realme 6 design

Rather compared to the Sunrise design on its lowest-cost models, Realme has introduced a brand new Comet design. The Realme 6 has a gradient finish with multiple streaks running down the trunk, converging in the bottom centre where in actuality the charging port is. It shines when light hits it, giving this phone a premium look.

The Realme 6 sports a 6.5-inch display which is identical to what the Realme 5 (Review) had. However, the new phone doesn’t have a notch. Instead, it features a hole-punch which isn’t common at this cost. The hole is in the top left corner. The display has thin bezels on the side, however the bottom chin is dramatically thicker.

The corners of the Realme 6 are rounded so that it does not dig into your palm when you are holding these devices. The straight back is slightly curved at the sides which makes it comfortable to hold. As another first, Realme has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is positioned on the best side of the device. We liked the placement since that is where the thumb naturally rests while holding the smartphone in the right hand. If you might be left-handed, you may have to enrol your left index finger and thumb to unlock the smartphone.

The Realme 6 features a hole-punch display and slots for two Nano-SIMs as well as a microSD card

Realme has moved the quantity buttons left and has positioned them slightly lower making them an easy task to hit. The SIM tray is just above the volume buttons and sits flush with the body. We did realize that the phone is just a bit thick at 9.6mm and packs in a 4,300mAh battery. This phone weighs 191g which is manageable. Realme has finally moved to the USB Type-C standard, that has been long overdue. Alongside the Type-C port are the 3.5mm headphone jack and the loudspeaker grille.

Just like most popular recently launched smartphones available in the market, the Realme 6 packs a quad-camera setup at the back. The module protrudes slightly but has a metal trim around it which will prevent it from getting scratched. Speaking of which, you need to note that a corner panel isn’t glass, and may pick up minor scuffs and scratches. Realme has bundled a clear case in the box which we advise that you use.

Realme 6 specifications and software

With the Realme 6, the organization offers a full-HD+ display, something which was missing on the last model. The display features a 90Hz refresh rate which helps the smartphone deliver a smooth experience. Realme has set the refresh rate to Auto which lets the device decide between 60Hz and 90Hz, however, you can override this. The display features a density of 405ppi and thanks to the hole-punch, the Realme 6 has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. There’s Gorilla Glass 3 on the front for protection.

Powering the Realme 6 could be the MediaTek Helio G90T, a strong SoC which we have utilized on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review). This processor has two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Realme offers three variants: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 12,999; 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs. 14,999; and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for Rs. 15,999. The smartphone uses the UFS 2.1 storage standard. We had the top-of-the-line variant for the review.

In terms of connectivity, this phone offers Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and three systems. It is just a dual-SIM device with support for 4G as well as VoLTE. It also offers the usual sensors.

The Realme 6 runs Android 10 out of the box

Realme has made some changes when it comes to pc software. The company no longer ships ColorOS on its smartphones; instead there is its own Realme UI. The new Realme UI runs on top of Android 10 on the Realme 6. Our device was running the February security patch.

We found the UI to be simple to use with a look that’s close to stock Android. The Settings app is smartly designed and we didn’t need certainly to struggle to reach what we were trying to find. Realme UI also gets features such as for example Digital Wellbeing, Focus Mode, Dark Mode, and Riding Mode amongst others. Realme Dual-Mode Audio, allowing you to connect a Bluetooth and a wired headset to listed to music on the smartphone, can be acquired but the feature is listed under Realme Lab.

We found a number of preinstalled apps on these devices, such as Facebook, Dailyhunt, Gaana, Helo, Opera News, UC Browser, WPS Office and some Google apps. It also offers a few apps from Realme such as Realme Store, Community, Game Center, Game Space and its own app store called App Market. Stock apps such as Browser would push notifications constantly, which we’d to disable.

Realme 6 performance and battery life

The spec sheet of the Realme 6 looks interesting and it does translate to good performance in day-to-day use. The 90Hz refresh rate makes the interface very smooth. We found the display to be slightly reflective under sunlight, but the panel gets bright enough to look at content on. We found the viewing angles to be decent, and this phone does allow you to change along with temperature of the panel.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Realme 6 is quick to unlock the smartphone and we’d no problems with it. We also setup face recognition which uses the selfie camera. We found this to be super quick as well. Once the raise-to-wake feature is enabled, unlocking the smartphone requires hardly any effort.

Realme 6 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

We were happy with the performance of the Realme 6 even as we never had to hold back for miss it to load apps. With 8GB of RAM on our device, it may multitask easily without the need to terminate apps in the back ground. App load times were low aswell.

We ran benchmarks on the Realme 6 to see where it stands compared to a number of the other smartphones we have tested recently. In the AnTuTu benchmark, the Realme 6 managed to score 290,210 points that is surprisingly more than the score the Poco X2 (Review) managed. In Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests, the Realme 6 managed 467 and 1688 points respectively. The Realme 6 also scored 59fps and 25fps in GFXBench T-Rex and Manhattan 3.1.

Mediatek has positioned the Helio G90 series as gaming processors and we were curious to see how the Realme 6 would fare with gaming. We played PUBG Mobile on the smartphone also it defaulted to the High settings with graphics set to HD and frame rate set to High. We didn’t notice any lag or stutter while playing the overall game at these settings. After about 20 minutes we did realize that the smartphone got slightly warm to touch.

Realme has finally switched to a USB Type C port

Battery life on the Realme 6 is very good. It managed to carry on for 19 hours, 26 minutes inside our HD video loop test. With our usage, the Realme 6 managed to carry on for over a day . 5 before the need to be plugged in. A 30W fast charger is bundled in the box. Using this, the phone surely got to 65 % in 30 minutes and took just a little over one hour to charge completely.

Realme 6 cameras

The Realme 6 packs in a quad-camera setup at the back composed of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera software is identical as to the we have seen several other mid-range smartphones, and we had no issues going right on through the different shooting modes in the camera app. There are quick toggles for HDR, filters, and Chroma Boost. There is AI scene recognition and the smartphone can detect what it is pointed towards.

Realme 6 daylight sample (tap to see full-size image)

Realme 6 wide-angle sample (tap to see full-size image)

The Realme 6 was quick to focus and metered light properly in many scenarios. In daylight, the Realme 6 captured good shots, and details were visible on zooming in. In bright scenes, the Realme 6 enables HDR automatically. Photos are taken at 16 megapixels automagically but you usually takes 64-megapixel shots if you like. These had somewhat better detail thanks to the larger resolution.

The wide-angle camera on the Realme 6 is not as effective as at dynamic range because the primary camera. Photos do offer a wide field of view but there is a noticeable reduction in terms of detail and the standard. The output was slightly distorted at the edges too.

Realme 6 close-up sample (tap to see full-size image)

Realme 6 portrait sample (tap to see full-size image)

For close-ups, the Realme 6 does an excellent job at separating subjects from backgrounds. It were able to focus quickly as well, leading to good shots. Portrait Mode lets you find the level of blur before going for a shot. Edge detection was excellent, and the phone could distinguish between subjects and backgrounds precisely.

The macro camera lacks autofocus but lets you get close to an interest. It were able to take good shots when shooting indoors. The output is restricted to 2-megapixels in resolution.

Realme 6 low-light sample (tap to see full-size image)

Realme 6 night mode sample (tap to see full-size image)

In low light, the camera quality dips slightly. While you’ll still get good-looking shots, you will notice too little detail on zooming in. The Night Mode does a much better job in low light by stitching together multiple frames delivering a brighter over all result. Shots taken with Night Mode had somewhat better details.

Realme 6 selfie sample (tap to see full-size image)

Selfies shot with the Realme 6 had good detail, and beautification is enabled automagically. You can switch this off to obtain a natural-looking output. These photos are sufficient to be shared on social media.

Video recording tops out at 4K for the primary shooter and 1080p for the selfie camera. You do have the option to shoot at 1080p 60fps using the primary camera. Footage shot at 1080p is stabilised, however, not at 4K. We did notice a small shimmer effect in low light.

Verdict

Realme has yet again delivered an extraordinary smartphone at a reasonable price with the Realme 6. This device packs in a powerful processor, delivers good battery life, and also includes a 30W fast charger in the box. Realme’s UI has improved but we do wish there was less bloatware. If you are looking for a value-for-money device priced at or about Rs. 15,000, you might like to wait somewhat while for Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series to be launched. However, you’ll still be content with this phone.