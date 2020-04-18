Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2: Which Is the Best Realme Phone Under Rs. 20,000?

We’re presently spoiled for alternative in the price range and mid-range smartphone area. There’s no scarcity of choices, however at instances, an excessive amount of alternative could be a unhealthy factor. Realme, as an illustration, presently has a number of variants of the 6 Pro, X2, XT, and X smartphones retailing between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. There’s a variety of overlap when it comes to pricing between the fashions and their options, making it even tougher for purchasers to make a shopping for resolution.

Today, we’ll be specializing in two of Realme’s most up-to-date choices — the 6 Pro and the X2. Both telephones are priced beginning at Rs. 17,999 and share comparable options akin to a 64-megapixel main digicam, highly effective 700-series Qualcomm SoCs, and really quick charging. Of course, there are some options distinctive to every smartphone which we’ll check out in additional element on this comparability.

We perceive which you could’t purchase both of those telephones proper now on account of the lockdown, however when providers do resume ultimately, which one among these smartphones will provide higher worth? Let’s discover out.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 costs and variants

As we simply talked about, each telephones begin at Rs. 17,999, however with a slight distinction in specs. The 6 Pro (Review) is the newer mannequin, and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at that worth. Meanwhile, the barely older X2 (Review) begins with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The subsequent variants of each fashions have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, however the 6 Pro prices Rs. 18,999, whereas the X2 is priced at Rs. 19,999. The top-end variants of each fashions include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage however as soon as once more, the 6 Pro prices barely much less, at Rs. 19,999, whereas the X2 prices Rs. 20,999.

The Realme 6 Pro and X2, each have attention-grabbing patterns on their backs

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 design

The Realme 6 Pro and the X2 each have polycarbonate our bodies with Gorilla Glass on the back and front. The construct high quality is excellent, and each telephones look putting because of the distinctive, light-reflecting patterns on their backs. The X2 is available in three colors with wormhole-like streaks on the again, in accordance with Realme’s description, whereas the 6 Pro has a lightning-inspired sample and is available in two colors.

The Realme 6 Pro is a bit bigger and heavier than the X2, and has a barely larger show. Due to this, the Realme X2 is a tad simpler to handle when held in a single hand. Both telephones have a single speaker at the backside, together with a USB Type-C port and a headphone socket. Button placement is analogous, and each telephones additionally provide provisions for 2 Nano-SIM playing cards and a microSD card.

The rear digicam placement is just about an identical on the 6 Pro and the X2, nonetheless, it’s kind of completely different for the selfie cameras, which we’ll get into in the show part.

Going by bodily design alone, it is onerous to choose a transparent winner. We’re leaning extra in the direction of the Realme X2, just because it is barely slimmer and simpler to handle for on a regular basis use. However, when you’re used to large telephones, you should have no hassle with the 6 Pro.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 efficiency and gaming

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the Realme X2 makes use of the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Both are octa-core processors, constructed on an 8nm fabrication course of, and have the identical Adreno 618 GPU. However, there are slight variations. On paper, the Snapdragon 730G SoC must be barely extra highly effective on account of its Kryo 470 cores, in comparison with the Kryo 465 cores in the 720G. On the different hand, the 720G has Qualcomm’s newer Hexagon 692 DSP and in addition helps India’s NavIC satellite tv for pc navigation system, which the 730G lacks. Both telephones use LPDDR4X RAM and the flash storage format is UFS 2.1.

The Realme 6 Pro has a capacitive fingerprint sensor, in contrast to the X2 which has an in-display one

Looking at benchmark efficiency, the Snapdragon 720G-powered Realme 6 Pro truly managed higher scores in some checks in contrast the Realme X2. In AnTuTu, the 6 Pro scored 2,83,22 factors, in comparison with 2,75,686 factors from the X2. Similarly, in Geekbench’s single and multi-core checks, we acquired 569 and 1,570 factors respectively from the 6 Pro, in comparison with 547 and 1,616 factors from the X2. The 6 Pro scored 16fps in GFXbench’s Car Chase take a look at, whereas the X2 scored 15fps.

Real-world efficiency was very comparable. General utilization was snappy on each fashions and multitasking was dealt with nicely. Both telephones are additionally able to dealing with any kind of recreation with ease. From easy titles to heavy video games akin to PUBG Mobile, all run very nicely with out a hitch. Excess warmth can be dealt with very nicely as neither of those telephones acquired overly scorching when gaming even for prolonged durations of time.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 show and audio system

One of the largest variations between these two telephones is with their show panels. The Realme X2 makes use of an AMOLED panel, which permits it to realize wealthy colors and deep black ranges. This has additionally allowed Realme to make use of an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Realme 6 Pro on the different hand makes use of an IPS LCD panel, which additionally has good viewing angles and colors, however with barely much less saturation. Realme has needed to go along with a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor in the energy button, since an in-display one will not work with such a panel. It feels as equally fast and we did not have any points with both one.

There’s additionally a distinction in the show cutouts. The X2, being a barely older mannequin, has a extra conventional notch at the prime of the show, whereas the 6 Pro will get a extra premium wanting twin hole-punch cutout for its two selfie cameras.

Watching movies is enjoyable on each telephones however the Realme X2 does present barely richer colors and is a tad brighter than the 6 Pro. Both telephones are Widevine L1 licensed, which suggests they’re able to enjoying HD or larger decision movies in streaming apps akin to Netflix. Audio high quality may be very comparable throughout each telephones and it is actually onerous to choose a single winner. Both have Dolby Atmos enhancements, which is on by default. The sound is wealthy and loud, with good particulars for vocals and the mid-range.

Both smartphones provide a day and a half of battery life on common

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 battery life

The Realme 6 Pro has a barely bigger 4,300mAh, in comparison with the 4,000mAh one in the Realme X2. We observed an enormous distinction in runtime for our battery loop take a look at, although. The X2 ran for simply over 13 hours, whereas the 6 Pro ran for practically 22 hours. To be honest, after we examined the X2, it was working ColorOS 6 based mostly on Android 9, whereas the 6 Pro was working on Realme UI based mostly on Android 10. With precise utilization, each telephones will simply final for a day and half earlier than needing a cost, which is an efficient factor. There’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge Four know-how in each telephones too, which take each batteries from zero to above 90 p.c in an hour.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 cameras

The Realme X2 and the 6 Pro each have the identical 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor for the main digicam, plus an 8-megapixel wide-angle digicam and a 2-megapixel macro digicam. The fourth digicam on every cellphone is a bit completely different. The X2 has a depth digicam, whereas the 6 Pro has a 12-megapixel telephoto digicam. The selfie cameras are additionally a bit completely different. The X2 makes use of a 32-megapixel sensor, whereas the 6 Pro has two selfie cameras — a 16-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. Both telephones have the very same digicam app, with the identical capturing modes and options.

Under good gentle, the Realme 6 Pro and the X2’s main cameras seize practically an identical photos. The color tone is a bit hotter on the Realme X2, whereas the 6 Pro has a extra impartial tone, however each seize excellent particulars and colors. The wide-angle cameras are helpful and each telephones carry out just about identically right here. Close-ups look good, with pleasing depth of area, good particulars, and wealthy colors. When it involves excessive close-ups, we discovered the 6 Pro’s macro digicam to do a a lot better job than the macro digicam in the X2.

The Realme 6 Pro additionally has a telephoto digicam, and at 2x optical zoom, it captures a lot better particulars than the X2’s digital zoom. The X2’s zoom slider solely goes as much as 10x, whereas on the 6 Pro, the 5x zoom degree gives comparable magnification. There’s a transparent distinction between the two photographs, with the 6 Pro providing a sharper and extra vivid picture. The Realme 6 Pro enables you to zoom in as much as 20x, which nonetheless leads to decent-looking pictures beneath good gentle.

In low gentle, each telephones battle to lock focus and particulars aren’t excellent. Night mode helps brighten the picture and right here, we discovered the 6 Pro to supply barely higher colors. The wide-angle cameras of each telephones fail to ship pleasing leads to low gentle, however with Night mode, each do enhance barely.

We discovered that each telephones do job with selfies. Details are sharp and pores and skin tones are heat and pure. With portrait mode for selfies, each telephones do job detecting edges and blurring out the proper background.

We lastly come to movies. The Realme X2 and the 6 Pro are each able to 4K video recording. Image high quality is respectable, though colors do look a bit overstated. You can zoom in however you’ll be able to’t change to the wide-angle digicam whereas recording. We suggest utilizing the wide-angle cameras provided that you want a wider perspective, because it solely information at 1080p and the high quality is just not excellent on both cellphone.

Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2 software program and utilization expertise

The Realme 6 Pro ships with Realme UI 1.zero based mostly on Android 10, out of the field. Meanwhile, the Realme X2 was not too long ago up to date to Android 10, so each telephones are actually equal in terms of software program. Realme UI provides a cleaner feel and appear to ColorOS and is much like inventory Android. You nonetheless get all the customisations and options of ColorOS, akin to Game Space for optimising the efficiency of video games, a system-wide darkish mode, display screen recording, and many others.

Verdict

The Realme X2 was, and nonetheless is, a really strong performer. Not too way back, it was one among the strongest smartphones you possibly can purchase for beneath Rs. 20,000. However, with the introduction of the Realme 6 Pro, we predict it makes good sense to choose this one as an alternative. It is not a clear-cut winner as a result of it does not have an AMOLED show, which is one thing we desire about the X2. However, apart from that, the 6 Pro is both equal to or higher than the X2 in just about each method. It has a barely larger battery, a extra premium look, extra helpful secondary cameras for the rear, and entrance and a extra trendy processor.