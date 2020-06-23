Realme 6 Pro Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Of late, Realme has been refreshing its smartphones at an instant pace largely so it may have a leg up over Xiaomi. While this does give consumers a lot of choice, it can be annoying for somebody who’s just bought a Realme device, knowing that there is already something newer and better on the market. Realme has refreshed its primary numerical series one again, with the Realme 6 (Review) and the Realme 6 Pro succeeding the Realme 5 (Review) and 5 Pro (Review) smartphones.

The Realme 6 has proven to offer excellent affordability, with premium features like a 90Hz display, a powerful processor, and a 64-megapixel main camera. The 6 Pro, which we’ll be reviewing today, starts at a slightly higher price nevertheless, you get the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, a secondary wide-angle front camera, a telephoto rear camera, and some additional software features.

The Realme 6 Pro’s pricing ensures that this model overlaps with the Realme X2 (Review) — an existing premium offering which even offers many similar features. It also has to deal with the brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. So, may be the Realme 6 Pro also a convincing upgrade, or would you be better off with one of these alternatives?

Realme 6 Pro design

With every new model, Realme changes the look of the rear, and for the 6 Pro, we’ve got a lightning-inspired design in either blue or orange. It looks quite funky and isn’t too flashy, which we like. The glossy finish of the rear makes this phone very slippery but thankfully it’s Gorilla Glass 5, so scuff marks weren’t really an issue. The Realme 6 Pro is fairly chunky at 8.9mm and somewhat heavy at 202g.

The front is where we’ve the biggest change, compared to other Realme phones in this price range. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a dual hole-punch cutout, which provides this phone a modern appearance. The cutout is in the upper left corner of the display and isn’t too distracting. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 here too, but Realme also ships this phone with a screen guard pre-applied.

The new lightning-inspired design on the Realme 6 Pro is eye-catching

The layout of the buttons and ports is familiar, however, the ability button has been flattened in order to accommodate a fingerprint sensor. We don’t mind this design choice, since the button lines up nicely with your thumb when holding this phone with your right hand. Left-handed users could possibly prefer a fingerprint sensor on the rear, though. There’s no in-display fingerprint sensor since Realme hasn’t’ used an AMOLED panel. The SIM tray on the left has slots for just two Nano-SIMs and a microSD card.

The Realme 6 Pro does not have a large protrusion for the camera module at the rear, and the four cameras are prearranged in an identical fashion as on the Realme 6. Overall, we feel that Realme has done a great job with build quality, nevertheless the 6 Pro has nothing that we have not seen before. The company also claims that there are three layers of waterproofing with this phone, which will help it survive splashes of water despite the fact that there’s no official IP rating.

The retail box contains familiar items such as a SIM eject tool, data cable, 30W VOOC Flash Charge adapter, silicone case, and the usual leaflets.

Realme 6 Pro specifications and features

Realme is trumpeting the fact that the Realme 6 Pro may be the world’s first phone to feature the Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. In Qualcomm’s lineup, it logically sits one step below the Snapdragon 730G, which we’ve recently seen do well in games and battery efficiency. The Snapdragon 720G shares some common faculties such as the 8nm fabrication process, Adreno 618 GPU, a cluster of six Kryo 470 CPU cores, and the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

Where it is significantly diffent is in the primary CPU cluster, which contains two Kryo 465 CPU cores, in comparison to two Kryo 470 cores in the Snapdragon 730G. Since this can be a newer chip, it does likewise have a few advantages over the Snapdragon 730G, such as for instance support for Bluetooth 5.1, NavIC satellite navigation, and a far more power-efficient Sensing Hub.

The Realme 6 Pro includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Realme 6 Pro is available in three versions — one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs. 16,999; still another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 17,999; and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 18,999. Our unit is the latter.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Radio, Dolby Atmos for the speaker and headphones, a 4,300mAh battery, and support for VOOC Flash Charge 4 as well as 15W USB Type-C Power Delivery fast charging.

Just just like the Realme 6, the 6 Pro runs on Realme UI, that is essentially a version of ColorOS 7 for Realme phones. It’s based on Android 10 and our unit had the February security patch. Realme says it will likely be adding two new apps in a software update in the near future, called Doc Vault, and Soloop. Doc Vault is supposed to provide a quick and secure solution to access your own personal information and government documents, such as PAN and Aadhar card details, vehicle registration numbers, etc. Soloop is meant to be a video creation tool, which will offer templates to quickly create mini movie clips.

The rest of the features are very just like what we’ve just observed in the Realme 6, and you will read about them in our review right here. You get many pre-installed apps with the 6 Pro but many of them can be uninstalled. We did not face any issues with spammy notifications from the stock apps, and what little did come through, we managed to disable most of them from the respective app’s settings.

The Realme 6 Pro is a bit thick, with a similar camera layout since the Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro performance and battery life

The Snapdragon 720G is a powerful chip, whilst expected, general usage and multitasking was handled superbly. The 90Hz refresh rate makes usage feel smooth, and fortunately that there’s an Auto option, which means it automatically scales down to 60Hz to conserve power if an app cannot benefit from a greater refresh rate. Even though this isn’t an AMOLED panel, we found the colours and brightness to be much more than sufficient.

The capacitive fingerprint sensor is insanely quick, and also the slightest tap is sufficient to unlock the phone without needing to actually press the button. Face recognition remains quick too, and works equally well even in the dark.

Benchmark performance was good. In AnTuTu, we got 2,82,159 points, while 3DMark Slingshot returned 3,532 points. These are solid numbers; very similar to what we got from Snapdragon 730G-based smartphones such as the Poco X2 (Review), plus the MediaTek Helio G90T in the Realme 6. Actual gaming performance is pretty solid too. PUBG Mobile ran smoothly at relatively high graphics settings. Battery drain was under 10 percent after having a 30-minute match, which is good, and there wasn’t much heating either. Other than getting slightly warm, the 6 Pro was comfortable to hold for extended gaming sessions.

The dual front cameras are embedded in the upper left corner of the Realme 6 Pro’s screen

Just like the Realme 6, the 6 Pro delivers a great day and half of battery life, despite heavy usage. We recorded a runtime of 21 hours and 42 minutes in our HD video battery loop test, which is excellent. The bundled 30W fast charger were able to charge the battery from zero to about 90 percent in a hour, which again, is quite quick.

Realme 6 Pro cameras

The Realme 6 Pro has a similar rear camera setup to the Realme 6, but with the depth camera swapped for a telephoto camera. There’s a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the front, we’ve a 16-megapixel primary camera and a second 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

We were quite pleased with the landscapes and close-up shots we got with the Realme 6 Pro during the day. Distant objects had fairly good details, colours were well represented, and HDR worked very well. Shooting at the entire 64-megapixel resolution didn’t always yield greater results, and we noticed that the exposure was not always sufficient in bright regions only at that resolution. However, it does provide you with the flexibility of zooming in a lot more to crop something out. The wide-angle camera is fun to use but details are not as good, that is evident upon zooming in. We also noticed very visible chromatic aberration across the edges of some objects.

Landscape shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

Wide-angle shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

Close-up shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

Photos captured by the telephoto camera were decent too. Autofocus was quick but it took a full 2nd to switch between any of the cameras, which was not ideal. The Realme 6 Pro boasts of up to 20X hybrid zoom , but we noticed that after about 5X, objects begun to lose their sharpness quickly.

Zoom shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

The ‘Ultra Macro’ shooting mode is hidden away in the ‘More’ menu and this can not be rearranged to fit your shooting style. Portrait mode works well, even for objects, and the degree of depth could be adjusted before you have a shot.

Low light shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

Night mode shot taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

In low light, the primary camera is pretty capable and manages a good bit of detail with good colours. The wide-angle camera shoots duller photos as a result of narrower aperture of f/2.3. It’s the same story with the telephoto camera with its even narrower f/2.5 aperture. Thankfully, you need to use Night mode with all three sensors, which offers brighter pictures with slightly better details. The Night mode also enables you to toggle a tripod mode that keeps the shutter open for 30 seconds. We found close-ups used low light a bit of a hit or miss, as the 6 Pro can mess up colours quite defectively.

We were quite impressed with the standard and detail in photos taken with the front cameras. The wide-angle camera is fantastic for taking a group selfie and you will even shoot videos with it, but Night mode only works on the primary selfie camera. The 6 Pro also supports slow-motion selfies with the primary selfie camera.

Selfie taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap to see full size)

Wide-angle selfie taken with the Realme 6 Pro (tap for full size)

The Realme 6 Pro can shoot videos at around 4K, but only at 30fps. At this resolution, you cannot switch to the wide-angle camera, there is no stabilisation and any zooming you do is only going to be digital. At 1080p, you can choose 30 or 60fps and shoot with any of the rear cameras. However, you need to really make the choice before you hit record, as you cannot switch while recording, which is really a bit limiting. The 6 Pro boasts of a brand new Ultra Steady Max mode, in addition to the Ultra Steady mode. It’s limited by 1080p and uses the wide-angle camera to record. Image quality is a little inferior to simply using the Ultra Steady mode, but the footage is better stabilised.

Video quality is generally great at 4K but if you’re moving about, then it’s best to stick to 1080p, since footage is stabilised. In low light, there’s some noticeable distortion when you walk about, as a result of electronic stabilisation, which can be annoying.

Verdict

Realme is making it quite hard for fans to find the right phone, with so many launches within a short span of time. While the Realme 6 is really a no-brainer, the Realme 6 Pro isn’t so clear-cut, especially its top-end variant, as the Realme X2 is priced just a little bit higher. The 6 Pro and the X2 have very similar features, camera capabilities and performance, and the sole really differentiating factors are their design and displays.

If you’ll prefer an AMOLED panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Realme X2 would be the anyone to pick. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro looks more contemporary and has a wide-angle selfie camera.

As for the way the Realme 6 Pro stacks against the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro, take a look at our early impressions and stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our full review and detailed comparison with Xiaomi’s latest budget offering, coming up soon.

Is Realme 6 the Redmi Note 8 Pro killer India has been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.