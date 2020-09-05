Realme 6 Pro gets Smooth Scrolling and Super Power Saving Mode with the latest update

Realme launched software application updates for the Realme 6 and 6i recently, which brought along the Smooth Scrolling function to both mobile phones. Now it’s the Realme 6 Pro that’s getting it along with the Super Power Saving Mode, which was very first presented with the Realme C12 and Realme C15. You can find out more about it here.
Additionally, the brand-new construct comes with the Super Nighttime Standby function, and bumps up the Android security spot level from July 2020 to August 2020. You can have a look at the total changelog of the update listed below for more information:
-
Security
- Android Security Patch: August 2020
-
Settings
- Added the Super Nighttime standby function
- Added the Smooth Scrolling function
- Added Super Power Saving Mode
- Added long press to copy IMEI in the status details user interface
- Added Deep clean-up function in Process Manager
- Added Icon Pull- down gesture function in launcher settings
-
Status Bar
- Added OTG Switch toggle to alert panel
- Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
- Optimized “Mute-Bell-Vibrate” icon state
- Optimized seeing for system update timely pop-up window
- Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be impacted after flight mode is switched on
…