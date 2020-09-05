Realme 6 Pro gets Smooth Scrolling and Super Power Saving Mode with the latest update

Realme launched software application updates for the Realme 6 and 6i recently, which brought along the Smooth Scrolling function to both mobile phones. Now it’s the Realme 6 Pro that’s getting it along with the Super Power Saving Mode, which was very first presented with the Realme C12 and Realme C15. You can find out more about it here.

Additionally, the brand-new construct comes with the Super Nighttime Standby function, and bumps up the Android security spot level from July 2020 to August 2020. You can have a look at the total changelog of the update listed below for more information: