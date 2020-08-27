Realme 6, 6i get August security patch and Smooth Scrolling feature with latest updates

Realme has actually launched brand-new software application updates for the Realme 6 and 6i (aka Realme sixes outside India), which bump up the Android security patch level on both mobile phones to August 2020 and bring along a lot of brand-new functions.

The initially one is Smooth Scrolling, that makes scrolling appear “visually smoother, faster” on mobile phones, and another isSuper Nighttime Standby Both these functions are still under advancement and can be triggered by heading over to the Settings > realme Lab menu on your gadget.





Realme 6

Realme has actually likewise included a decimal point charging feature to both phones, along with a default noise tape-recording gadget choice in settings. The changelog of updates for Realme 6 and 6i is the exact same. You can inspect it out listed below for more information.