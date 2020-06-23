Realme 5s First Impressions | NDTV Gadgets 360

The Realme X2 Pro is an crucial launch for Chinese smartphone maker Realme, but that wasn’t the sole device to be revealed this week. The Realme 5s was announced along with the Realme X2 Pro, but has been significantly overshadowed by its bigger sibling. We already knew a little concerning the Realme 5s thanks to multiple official teasers and leaks ahead of the launch. Realme’s exclusive partner Flipkart had also teased some key specifications of the Realme 5s. This new model is actually the same as the Realme 5 but by having an upgraded primary sensor in the quad-camera setup.

The 12-megapixel primary sensor has been exchanged for a 48-megapixel one, giving the newest Realme 5s considerable advantage. While all of those other device is identical to its predecessor, does the camera upgrade alone justify launching a complete new model? We spent some time with the Realme 5s, and here are our first impressions of the unit.

Realme’s go on to launch the Realme 5s reminds us of Xiaomi doing the very same thing earlier. Xiaomi relaunched the Redmi Note 7 (Review) with a 48-megapixel primary camera and called it the Redmi Note 7S (Review), and Realme is virtually doing the very same thing.

The Realme 5s looks identical to the smartphone it really is meant to replace, but the company has trained with a new paint job to simply help distinguish involving the two. It has a glossy finish which can be different and the diamond texture that individuals are now used to seeing on Realme smartphones. The new smartphone is available in three colours: Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple. We have the Crystal Red colour variant around, and we like the colour. Phones with glossy finishes pick up fingerprints easily and the Realme 5s isn’t different, however, the diamond pattern helps it be hard to identify smudges. Realme also offers a case in the box which helps eliminate the problem.

Pick the smartphone up and you will observe that it is a bit heavy, tipping the scales at 198g. This may be down to its 5,000mAh battery. You’ll also observe that it is thick at 9.3mm but we did not feel it in our hands as the sides are curved making it simple to hold.

The glossy finish and the diamond pattern are guaranteed in full to grab eyeballs

The big 6.5-inch display on the Realme 5s has a tiny dewdrop notch at the top which houses the 13-megapixel selfie camera. Realme has plumped for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to help the smartphone survive daily wear. The display bezels are not too thick on the sides nevertheless the one on the bottom is thicker.

We found the buttons on the device to be well-positioned and simple to reach. They also provide solid clicky feedback, so you defintely won’t be second-guessing any input. We can’t say the same concerning the positioning of the fingerprint scanner because it is slightly too high for the liking. Realme’s quad-camera module sits right next to this fingerprint scanner and protrudes slightly, evoking the smartphone to be raised when added to a flat surface. The camera module includes a metallic rim around it which helps the lens from getting scratched. There’s also a Realme logo aligned vertically on a corner.

The Realme 5s has dual Nano-SIM slots and also a dedicated microSD card slot which accepts cards as high as 256GB. You’ll find a Micro-USB port in the bottom along with the 3.5mm audio jack and the loudspeaker. A USB Type-C port would have been a welcome change, due to the fact smartphones including the Redmi Note 8 (Review) sport one in the same price segment.

The internals of the Realme 5s is unchanged from those of the Realme 5 (Review), meaning that this phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. This octa-core processor is dependant on an 11nm manufacturing process and is clocked at 2GHz. Realme offers the 5s in two variants: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. These cost Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. That overlaps the pricing of the 2 equivalent Realme 5 variants. The computer software isn’t any different either, which means you get ColorOS 6 running on top of Android 9 Pie.

This is what differentiates the Realme 5s from the Realme 5

Let’s discuss the cameras; the key differentiators between the Realme 5s and Realme 5. Realme’s go on to a 48-megapixel primary sensor makes the 5s among only a few smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 to sport this type of camera. The company has opted for a Samsung GM1 sensor by having an f/1.8 aperture and 1.6-micron pixels, which phone utilises 4-in-1 pixel binning. We looked through the camera app and saw that the smartphone delivers 12-megapixel photos automagically, but you do get a 48-megapixel mode which lets you simply take photos at the full resolution.

The remaining portion of the cameras are unchanged, so just like the Realme 5, the Realme 5s has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera (i.e. a depth sensor), and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

When we reviewed the Realme 5, it was one of the few smartphones to sport a macro camera, but things have changed now. Competitors including the Redmi Note 8 have one too, which could have prompted Realme to enhance the primary sensor. Apart from their performance in low light, we’d found the Realme 5’s cameras to be acceptable for the cost. Will the Realme 5s set a fresh benchmark in this price segment? We will be putting this smartphone through all our tests soon! Do stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our full review of the Realme 5s, dropping soon.